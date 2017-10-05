OMMP Postpones Change Fee and Grow Site Fee until New Year's Day

HB 2198 made growers suddenly out of compliance and must now register properly.

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) has adopted a temporary rule that will waive the replacement card fee and the $200 grow site fee until January 1, 2018.

The fee waiver will only apply to a patient who was growing for themselves or a caregiver growing for a patient that is affected by the 2017 legislative session.

HB 2198, which was passed in the 2017 Legislative session and was effective upon passage, made changes to plant limits allowed at grow sites. A summary of those changes can be found in Informational Bulletin 2017-08 issued October 5, 2017.

The conflict arose when it came to light that locations that are not zoned residential and in city limits and grandfathered grow sites which were located at a patient’s residence and where the patient was growing for themselves were suddenly out of compliance with plant limits.

The program is wanting to waive the change fee and grow site fee until January 1, 2018 to allow patients to make necessary changes to their registration.

The temporary rule language may be found on the OMMP rules webpage.

