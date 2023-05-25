SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



May-24-2023 13:55 TweetFollow @OregonNews The Ripple Effect How Marijuana Laws Are Impacting Society Social and legal acceptance of legal cannabis reaches across our country.

Typical showcase of a cannabis dispensary in Oregon.

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Marijuana laws have been controversial for decades, with arguments for legalization and criminalization. The states of California, Oregon and Colorado are leaders in the cannabis movement, but many voter initiatives have changed marijuana (cannabis) prohibition laws, state-by-state, nationwide. A growing push to legalize marijuana for medical and recreational purposes has recently emerged, as acceptance across the country has taken hold. This trend has been accompanied by a ripple effect impacting society in several ways. We will examine the impact of marijuana laws on society, focusing on the recent changes in Delaware towards the end of this post. The Impact of Marijuana Laws on Society Economic Impact One of the most significant impacts of marijuana laws on society is economic. Legalizing marijuana has spurred the creation of new businesses. These businesses are generating billions of dollars in revenue. This is excellent news, as their profits are positively impacting local economies. Criminal Justice System Laws about marijuana have had a profound impact on the judiciary. Before, possessing marijuana could lead to criminal charges, fines, and imprisonment. But now, many states have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. In addition, some states have also cleared criminal records for related offenses. Medical Benefits Another significant impact of marijuana laws on society is the drug's medical benefits. Marijuana (Cannabis) has numerous medical uses, such as pain relief and inflammation reduction. Legalizing medical marijuana allows patients to access these benefits without fear of prosecution. Social Impact Marijuana laws have also had a social impact on society. With its legalization, there has been a reduction in the stigma associated with the drug. There are now more open discussions about marijuana use as well. Researchers are also taking more time to study the effects of the drug. Public Health Marijuana laws have had a significant impact on public health. Marijuana has become available in numerous forms since it became legal (and for at least 5,000 years prior to criminalization). The many options for adults 21+ include edibles and concentrates, with higher potency and, sometimes, unintended effects. It is important for each individual to do their own due diligence and know what they're buying. The lack of federal regulation and their inability to conduct any studies on cannabis makes it difficult to know its risks. However, legalization has decreased black market operations. Thus there is now an increased safety through rules in legalized states. Tax Revenue States might earn a lot of money through taxes if marijuana gets legalized. In states where recreational marijuana is legal, such as Oregon, Colorado and California, tax revenues from marijuana sales have exceeded initial projections. They have been used to fund various government programs and initiatives. Racial Disparities The enforcement of marijuana legislation since prohibition began in 1937 has significantly disadvantaged communities of color. However, access to cannabis can improve access to medical care. Plus, it can lessen racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Delaware Marijuana Laws Delaware is one of the states that has legalized medical marijuana. In 2011, the state passed a law allowing medical marijuana use for qualifying conditions. In addition, the law established regulations for cultivating, processing and distributing the drug. Under the Delaware medical marijuana law, patients must obtain a recommendation from a qualified physician. Then afterward, they register with the state's medical marijuana program. Once registered, patients can purchase medical marijuana from licensed dispensaries. Medical Marijuana in Delaware Legalizing medical marijuana in Delaware has had several positive impacts on society. These include: 1. Improved Access to Medical Marijuana Delaware patients can access the drug legally without fear of prosecution after its legalization. This has improved access to medical marijuana for patients with qualifying conditions. 2. Economic Benefits The legalization of medical marijuana has also had economic benefits for Delaware. The state's medical marijuana program has created jobs. They have also generated tax revenue and boosted local economies. 3. Reduction in Criminalization Legalizing marijuana has also reduced the criminalization of those who use the drug for medicinal purposes. Before, patients could be prosecuted for possessing cannabis, even if they used it for a medical condition. 4. Reduced Opioid Use Studies suggest that medical marijuana is an effective alternative to prescription opioids for pain management. Cannabis allows patients to use a safer and less addictive treatment option. Opioid addiction and overdose may decline nationally if marijuana is legalized in more states. Conclusion In conclusion, it's clear that the impact of marijuana laws extends beyond just the legality of the drug itself. Legalizing marijuana has both positive and negative effects on society—this range from economic benefits to concerns about increased drug addiction. As an example, we explained how legalization is affecting the state of Delaware. It's essential to monitor the impacts and make adjustments as needed. But, ultimately, this understanding can help us create policies that benefit society. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Prohibition | Marijuana | Marijuana | Most Commented on





Articles for May 23, 2023 | Articles for May 24, 2023 |