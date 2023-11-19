|
Sunday November 19, 2023
Where and How to Smoke Legal Marijuana without Fear of Arrest in the U.S.Salem-News.com
Use pot in America without running into trouble with law enforcement.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Marijuana (cannabis) is a recreational and medicinal plant consumed by humans for over 3,000 years. The high composition of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive compound, in the plant landed it on the Schedule I substance list.
Schedule I substances are drugs with a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use in the United States.
The increase in scientific reports unveiling the medicinal benefits of marijuana and its potency in curing ailments incurable by prescription and over-the-counter drugs has forced many states to reconsider their laws prohibiting weed usage. You can now legally purchase weed from any licensed Marijuana Dispensary online.
While many states have now legalized the use of cannabis, it comes with certain restrictions. It is also vital to note that marijuana consumption is still prohibited at the federal level.
However, this article will highlight how and where you can legally smoke your pot in America without running into trouble with law enforcement.
Marijuana vs weed vs pot: What is the difference?
You may have come across the terms “marijuana’, “weed,” and “pot” and wonder if they are identical or referring to different things. The simple answer is they mean the same thing.
The illegality of marijuana over the years forced underground culture to develop coded language to publicly discuss the plant without getting into trouble.
States where marijuana is legal and conditions
The legalization of cannabis varies by state. While most have legalized it for medical use only, others have gone further to allow recreational use.
As of mid-2023, 38 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia allow the medical use of marijuana. On the other hand, 23 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia have legalized its use for recreational purposes.
It is also essential to note that many states that now legalized marijuana had initially decriminalized its possession.
Difference between legalization and decriminalization
Cannabis legalization refers to laws that permit the purchase, sale, and possession of marijuana, typically with age and quantity restrictions.
Meanwhile, decriminalization removes criminal penalties for purchasing, selling, and possessing marijuana while these actions may remain illegal. The punishment for the activities ranges from no penalties at all to a civil fine.
For instance, in North Carolina, the recreational use of marijuana is illegal, but due to its decriminalization, possessing half an ounce or less is considered a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by a $200 fine.
That being said, here are the states where the recreational use of marijuana is legal and their conditions:
Colorado
Washington
Alaska
Oregon
Washington, D.C.
California
Maine
Massachusetts
Nevada
Michigan
Vermont
Guam
Illinois
Arizona
Montana
New Jersey
New York
Virginia
New Mexico
Connecticut
Rhode Island
Maryland
Missouri
Delaware
Minnesota
How to smoke legal weed without fear of arrest
Even though many states have decriminalized and legalized marijuana, possession beyond the permitted quantity can still get you arrested. To avoid getting arrested, research and understand the law governing cannabis usage in your area.
Do the same if you are traveling to a new place. For instance, while some states permit smoking marijuana publicly, it is illegal in many. The use of marijuana on federal properties within a state may also be illegal, even if the state already legalizes it.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
