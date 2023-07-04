SNc Channels:



Jul-02-2023 14:15

Eulogy of a Great Warrior: Hoss Plourde RIP

Howard 'Hoss' Plourde

4/4/1958 - 6/22/2023

Howard ‘Hoss’ Plourde 4/4/1958 - 6/22/2023

(SALEM, Ore.) - Today, we spiritually give respect for the life and loved ones of Howard 'Hoss' Plourde, as we grieve with heavy hearts over the untimely passing of our dearly beloved warrior. Born April 4th, 1958, we were graced with over 65 years of his existence on Mother Earth. Hoss was truly an honorable man beyond material measure... one that was lost too damned soon. The hardest times in life are watching our warriors go. Never could we be blessed to know a more powerful spiritual force than this Michigan native who fought till the very end to preserve and defend the rights of quality living in the land he forever knew and cherished as his own. For us, he was taken too soon indeed, but he was long overdue for healing, restoration and a serious rest. He held great pride in all things Michigan including even the harsh winter weather, and went above and beyond to preserve the best interest of his states people, the beauty and bountiful gifts within its terrain, and preserve the right of all... especially the patients and caregivers rights of safe fair access (including home grows) of cannabis. Hoss's deepest pride is eternally reflected in the eyes and smiles of his beautiful loving wife Lori who not only rode the Rollercoaster of life with him for over 25 years through thick and thin, but always managed to keep him happy, safe and in check like no other ever could. This was no easy task but well placed and appreciated effort by all who knew and deeply cared for him and especially we he cared about and watched over as his own. Hoss and his wife had many plans to enjoy their golden years not realizing that each moment of their days were their true golden treasures... or as limited in number as they now prove to be. Traveling, camping and working the many festivals were but some of the ones many of us were fortunate to have shared all of the events, marches, protests, rallies and court support they actively supported, their talents remain seen in the years of silkscreening though pale in comparison to the love and humanitarianism that flowed endlessly, righteously and honorably for all who were blessed to come to know them throughout the days of his life. In his heart was pure solid gold... that can't be emphasized enough by any who knew him. The love of and for his daughters Cheyenne and Brittany, and of course his three sweet grandchildren (the lights of his life) fueled his vigorous fighting nature that strived endlessly to make the world a better place for the greater good. Hoss took very seriously his purpose and obligations as a man, American, husband, father, grandfather and friend. All he wanted was to spend his days keeping them safe and paving a better life filled with love and laughter- to know he made a positive difference in and for the world. As well as his immediate family is his long time partner in crime, Pokey, whom he went above and beyond to guide and protect from the harshness and pitfalls of the world. Despite all odds and obstacles they pressed forward as a team and always came through whatever the endeavor. Thankfully they shared many great years full of memories as a happy family. It is a blessing that they all have each other during this life-changing and sorrowful time. It's asked that they all be kept in your thoughts and prayers as we have no choice but to transition into life without him. A lover of the Great Divine, of Mother Earth and and Father Sky, the best interest of our earthly relations, our nation and all the honorable things it was meant and designed to be, Hoss was truly fascinated with all of the beauty and gifts Mother Earth had to offer. From spirituality and experience to the bountiful wonderous gifts and healing powers to be had of our endless sacred natural medicines, he was a healer of many and a guardian angel to all fortunate enough to have him in their lives, especially the ill. Hoss believed that where there was a will, there was a way, and always went out of his way to do what he could to encourage, educate, enlighten people to truth and provide quality medicine made with love to provide healing and relief to all he was able. He loved all humans and animals and compassionately cared and nurtured many throughout the course of his life, especially his beloved dogs in his latter years. As many know, Hoss had a deep respect and appreciation for Tribal cultures and creeds, but what you may not know is that he and his wife founded an Earth & Nature-based church 'Michigan Mother Medicine American Native Church of KM'. Hoss held deep compassion for his fellow human relations and was always quick to jump to the aid and protection of those in need without hesitation or expectation of even the feathers such acts and deeds earned him including those he didn't even know. For this he not only spent decades at and on the frontlines of the noble battles for humanity such as the insane war on nature and our beloved and much needed sacred medicines while caring and nurturing we who needed it. Time and again without hesitation he risked his health and personal freedom to obtain, make and get cannabis to all who needed it for a better quality and quantity of life. In Michigan you'd always find him at the forefront of all the rallies and protests fighting the good cause, especially when it came to advocating court support for our cannabis warriors under the guns of our common oppressors threatened with jail and prison over plant appreciation. Make no mistake in that he had no tolerance or patience for the sellouts and snakes who sought to exploit our natural medicines for excessive gain at the cost of our people and patients. He was quick to call bullshit on them publicly for which he was loved- as well as hated. Hoss stood his ground firmly and unwavering from beginning to end, and for that we all can smile proud. He is among the most honorable men we've been blessed with, and fortunate to know and have wholeheartedly in our corner... even those who never had the pleasure of meeting him. He did all that he did for the greater good of us all, and my hope and wish is that his legacy and efforts continue on. Hoss strived his whole life to be an honorable warrior who was loyal to the true North of the Divine moral compass as taught to him by his ancestors. It can't be emphasized enough what a fierce force Hoss was despite presenting as a sweet and gentle teddy bear. His career paints it best in that he was a bounty hunter who captured a great many dangerous federal fugitives over those years which proved to be no easy task. He was bear clan in the Kautantowit's Mecautea (KM) spiritual Tribal family, nothing including taking a bullet directly in the heart could keep this warrior down. Hoss was tough, courageous, fiercely protective and fearless warrior by nature... he was honorable, intelligent, respectful, sociable and resourceful. He also was a more gentle spirited compassionate humanitarian than most will ever meet. He always wanted nothing but the very best for all of us, which is why as painful as it is, and as sad as we all are… for him we've got to do our best to stay strong and carry his legacy on to the very best of our personal and collective ability. Laid to his final physical rest in Clio, Michigan June 27th, 2023, Hoss leaves behind a family, many dear friends and deep prints within the cannabis community. We are and will remain immensely proud of all he's done and accomplished during his time on Mother Earth and grateful for all the memories we each have left to treasure- good, bad or indifferent, we are truly grateful. His shoes can never be filled, but thankfully for all of us as well as the future generations still to come, he left a roadmap of progress that we can learn from and follow his example. Forever forward, Howard 'Hoss' Plourde will be missed, remembered with good memories, and most of all LOVED by many. May his spirit be at peace, may he watch over and guide us, and may our efforts toward all he stood for make him proud. Fly high dear friend, sad as it is to have to let and watch you go... we'll meet up again on the other side. How to HELP Hoss's family: GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/13b361be

Meal Train: https://mealtrain.com/r2g3rw

T-Shirt Fundraiser: https://hoss.communiteez.org/?fbclid=IwAR0zRV0PR7Fy52SldBuYr3KeNyC9WhW1T35L03yogtRd2UE3eHBLq_4bB2I _________________________________________

