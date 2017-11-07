SNc Channels:



Nov-07-2017 14:15 TweetFollow @OregonNews 500 Undocumented Portland Pot Plants in Custody Mature marijuana plants were confiscated weighing 2,998.2 pounds (stalks and all).

This too large medical marijuana grow had allegedly applied for their OLCC license but still the Vice Squad cleaned out the warehouse of drying plants. Photo: Portland Police Bureau

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The pot plants were being trimmed and otherwise processed for medical and recreational use, or so the warehouse owner alleges. Either way, they were taken by the police. 500 plants in custody. It began when the Portland Police Bureau's Drugs and Vice Division received an anonymous tip about illegal marijuana processing, and on Friday, they responded to that tip with an official visit to 6000 SE 111th Ave. During the preliminary investigation, officers learned that subjects were delivering hundreds of harvested marijuana plants to a warehouse. Officers then contacted a person associated with the warehouse. The person claimed to be responsible for the warehouse and the delivery of the marijuana. Officers entered the warehouse. There they discovered a 16-person crew working within the building. The people were processing the drying plants, as are cannabis farmers everywhere this time of year. Officers also contacted several individuals who provided documentation about the marijuana. According to the documents, the marijuana was being grown for five patients under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program. The individuals claimed they were in the process of obtaining their "Recreational License" through the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC), but no license had been granted. Whether or not they had applied and paid their fee is unknown. Based on that information, the officers believed the operation was in excess of the total 30 mature plants allowed under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program guidelines. Officers processed the operation and seized an estimated 500 mature marijuana plants weighing 2,998.2 pounds (stalks and all). The case is being reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for prosecution. If any community members are worried about illegal drug activity in their neighborhood, simply call the cops. The phone number for the Portland Drugs and Vice Division Drug Complaint Hotline is 503-823-3784, and they want to hear whatever you've got to say. Source: Portland Police Bureau #Oregon #Oregonmarijuana #OMMP #Potbust #PortlandOregon _________________________________________

