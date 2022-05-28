Oregon Cannabis Exporter Sentenced to Federal Prison

Baldocchi and associates led a black market marijuana distribution operation.

Photo: Oregon DA



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A former resident of Milwaukie, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison May 23rd, 2022, for illegally exporting cannabis grown in Oregon to Georgia for resale and laundering the proceeds.

30-year old Dante Baldocchi, currently a resident of Altadena, California, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release.

Baldocchi joins the over 10,500 Americans serving time in federal prison for cannabis offenses.

According to court documents, between January 2017 and June 2020, Baldocchi purchased cannabis in Oregon and arranged to have it shipped via freight to Georgia where he and others sold it to distributors in the Atlanta area and in North Carolina.

Baldocchi and his associates shipped portions of the proceeds from Georgia back to Oregon in vacuum-sealed bags and other portions concealed in buckets of drywall spackle.

On June 9, 2020, a federal search warrant was executed on Baldocchi’s then-residence in Milwaukie. Investigators located more than 330 pounds of cannabis grown in Oregon.

On August 19, 2021, Baldocchi and an associate, his stepbrother 27-year old Hunter Lacaden, of Portland, were charged by criminal information with conspiring to distribute cannabis and commit money laundering. On October 13, 2021, Baldocchi pleaded guilty to both charges.

On September 21, 2021, Lacaden pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cannabis. On March 28, 2022, he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and IRS-Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia E. Jarrett prosecuted the case.

Source(s): Attorney's Office - District of Oregon; 2015 Bureau of Justice Statistics study

_________________________________________