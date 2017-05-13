SNc Channels:



May-12-2017 11:24 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Reminds Cannabis Growers of Compliance Updates There are many details to stay on top of in the cannabis industry...especially in Oregon.

"Indoor grow"

Photo by Bonnie King

(SALEM, Ore.) - There are several current rules and upcoming compliance inspections that OMMP registrants need to be aware of. Medical marijuana growers, processors, and dispensaries registered with the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) are required to comply with medical marijuana regulations (OAR 333-007 and 333-008). Specifically, registrants need to be aware of the following: Registering a Grow Site Patients who designate a grower must provide the address of the grow site. The address being provided must include a street number and name. The OMMP will no longer accept other property identifiers such as P.O. Boxes, tax lot numbers, map numbers, longitude and latitude, townships or GPS coordinates as a grow site address. Registrants that currently use one of these methods will need to provide a full address for their grow site during their renewal or risk having their application being marked incomplete or denied. Upcoming Grow Site Inspections Grow sites that are within city limits and that are located in a residential zone are limited to 12 mature medical marijuana plants. If OMMP receives information that the plant limit has been exceeded, a letter will be sent to each of the registered growers operating on such sites advising them that an inspection will be performed at least 10 days after the date of the letter. All growers registered for a specific grow site are responsible for cooperating with these inspections. Failure to cooperate with an inspection could lead to an imposition of civil penalties or other enforcement action against the grower and/or grow site up to and including revocation of the registration. Monthly Reporting Compliance Growers, processors, and dispensaries must report aggregate transfer data each month. Dispensaries must upload their monthly reporting starting the month of April instead of emailing the reports. (Complete details are on the reporting requirements webpage.) Failure to complete the monthly reporting is a violation of rules and the registrant will be subject to an imposition of civil penalties or other action against the registration up to and including revocation of the registration. Failed Test Results Growers and processors who request testing on a marijuana item and receive a failed result may request a re-analysis of the sample from the same laboratory within seven days of being notified of the failure. If a request for re-analysis is made, the grower or processor must notify the OMMP of the request on the Notification of Re-analysis or Re-testing of a Failed Sample Form. A copy of the re-analysis results must also be submitted to OMMP once received from the testing laboratory. If the re-analysis results in another fail, all associated batches must be held for destruction.

If the re-analysis results in a pass then another laboratory must re-sample and re-test the item to determine if the product is a pass or a fail. The grower or processor must notify OMMP that they are pursuing a re-test. The same Notification of Re-analysis or Re-testing of a Failed Sample Form may be used. A copy of the re-testing results must also be submitted to OMMP once received from the testing laboratory. A fail on a re-test means the item must be held for destruction.

A pass on a re-test means the item may be transferred. If a batch fails testing, it may not be destroyed without first obtaining permission from OMMP. The form and copy of the test results may be sent to: ommp.labs@state.or.us (A copy of the form can be found on the OMMP Testing Requirements webpage.) _________________________________________

