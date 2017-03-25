THC Fair at Oregon State Fairgrounds this Weekend

|
Saturday March 25, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Mar-24-2017 19:28TweetFollow @OregonNews
THC Fair at Oregon State Fairgrounds this WeekendSalem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
The Hemp & Cannabis Fair Returns Featuring Local Businesses and Education
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Hemp & Cannabis Fair – or “THC Fair” as it has affectionately become known – returns to Salem bigger and better than ever April 1-2, 2017.
Showcasing 100 vendor booths and a lecture stage with sessions all weekend, THC Fair is bringing together local dispensaries, smoke shops, horticulture and hemp-based products to make this a one-stop destination for anyone curious about hemp or cannabis.
“THC Fair vendors have everything you need to grow, process and enjoy cannabis.
"There’s no other place where you can learn about rules, regulations, horticulture, manufacture, medical uses, the list goes on and on!” said Naomi Forkash, Director of The Hemp & Cannabis Fair.
A series of lectures will offer insights from experts in a wide variety of fields including medicinal uses, growing & harvesting techniques, legal Q&As and much more.
There will be raffles, prizes and plenty of opportunities to learn and shop at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, April 1-2.
THC Fair hosted over a dozen expos in 2016 across Oregon and Alaska and held Oregon’s largest consumer cannabis expo in Southern Oregon this past January.
This event is restricted to 21+ or 18+ with OMMP. Tickets are just $15 ($10 for veterans) and give you full weekend access to the fair and lecture series. Discounted advanced tickets are available to purchase online at www.thcfair.com.
Event hours are Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm.
In accordance with OLCC recreational marijuana guidelines, there will be no on-site consumption of cannabis promoted or allowed.
Articles for March 23, 2017 | Articles for March 24, 2017 |
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.