Hundreds of Thousands of Private Medical Records at Stake in Oregon Courts

Friday March 10, 2017
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Mar-10-2017
Hundreds of Thousands of Private Medical Records at Stake in Oregon CourtsMichael Bachara for Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
The privacy risk to 250,000 patients is very real.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Over 250,000 private medical records, submitted by patients seeking medical cannabis recommendations in Oregon, Washington, California, Michigan and Hawaii have been forcibly removed by a for-profit Canadian company through a hostile takeover of the Empower Clinics, formerly known as the THCF Clinics.
THCF Clinics were founded by longtime cannabis and industrial hemp activist Paul Stanford in 2001.
With Stanford at the helm, THCF Clinics were the first to set up in many states with legalized medical cannabis, specifically Oregon, where patients must submit their medical histories to qualify for a medical cannabis recommendation.
Through an incomplete deal with Canadian venture capitalists affiliated with the oil and mining industries as well as the world’s most profitable cannabis businesses, Stanford’s businesses have been forcibly taken over and the patient database is now in use by Canadian companies seeking to capitalize on the database’s research potential.
Paul Stanford is defending himself in Multnomah County Court in Portland, Oregon, and is also raising funds to file suit in British Columbia to bring the medical records back to Oregon and take them out of commercial use.
For more information and backstory:
_________________________________________
