Suspects Sought in Waldport Cannabis Dispensary Theft

Carrie Hurley and James Bryan are sought for thieving.

(LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore.) - Yesterday, at approximately 10:30 am, James Bryan and Carrie Hurley entered the Waldport Dispensary located at 250 SW Highway 101 in Waldport, Oregon.

During their time inside the business, they stole approximately $300.00 in various products. Through tips from the community, as well as surveillance footage, the two have been developed as suspects.

James Bryan is described as a 47-year old white male, approximately 6'0" tall and weighing 195 lbs.

Carrie Hurley is described as a 47-year old white female, approximately 5'7" tall and weighing 110 lbs.

They are said to be driving a white in color 1988 Dodge Wayfarer van. The van bears Oregon license plate of 255HDN.

If anyone has information as to the current whereabouts of the vehicle or the two suspects, they are encouraged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (541) 265-4231.

Please do not attempt to contact or otherwise engage the two suspects.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's office

