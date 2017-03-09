Suspects Sought in Waldport Cannabis Dispensary Theft

|
Thursday March 9, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Mar-08-2017 12:16TweetFollow @OregonNews
Suspects Sought in Waldport Cannabis Dispensary TheftSalem-News.com
If you have information call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (541) 265-4231.
(LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore.) - Yesterday, at approximately 10:30 am, James Bryan and Carrie Hurley entered the Waldport Dispensary located at 250 SW Highway 101 in Waldport, Oregon.
During their time inside the business, they stole approximately $300.00 in various products. Through tips from the community, as well as surveillance footage, the two have been developed as suspects.
James Bryan is described as a 47-year old white male, approximately 6'0" tall and weighing 195 lbs.
Carrie Hurley is described as a 47-year old white female, approximately 5'7" tall and weighing 110 lbs.
They are said to be driving a white in color 1988 Dodge Wayfarer van. The van bears Oregon license plate of 255HDN.
If anyone has information as to the current whereabouts of the vehicle or the two suspects, they are encouraged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (541) 265-4231.
Please do not attempt to contact or otherwise engage the two suspects.
Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's office
_________________________________________
Articles for March 8, 2017 | Articles for March 9, 2017
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.