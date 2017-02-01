SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Feb-24-2017 14:04 TweetFollow @OregonNews Granny Storm Crow Delivers New Cannabis Updates Dr. Leveque's favorite "go to" for canna-resources!



(SALEM, Ore.) - Well, Obama is history, and gone with him any hope of a last-minute legalization. With the new president, all we can do is wait and see what happens. There may be some hope for legal medical use with Trump. "Marijuana is such a big thing. I think medical should happen — right? Don't we agree? I think so. And then I really believe we should leave it up to the states."1 I’m just sitting here looking at my 5 little clones on the window sill, hoping that legalization actually will be left up to the states, so everyone can the freedom that I have. As of today, over half of the states (28) have legalized some form of medical use, while 8 states, and interestingly, Washington DC, have legalized both medical and adult recreational use. Eventually, our federal government must bow to reality, and the will of the people, and deschedule cannabis. If it does not, it will be guilty of ignoring the voice of a clear majority of its citizens, as well as the medical facts. So just how “free” are we, when the government can decree that we are not permitted to grow a safe and effective medicinal herb in our own backyards and homes? The laws prohibiting cannabis are certainly not due to any concerns over “public safety”, since we are perfectly free to grow ornamental plants that can kill, such as oleander, foxglove and castor bean plants. Whether you approve of our new president and his actions, or not, becoming more politically, socially, and environmentally conscious, and more active on a local level, seems an appropriate reaction to his presidency. Reach out to others of a like mind. Without my friends helping me, this List would reach far fewer of you. (Hugs to “Old Hippie of the “Beyond Chronic” blog for much-needed technical assistance, and Anne Marie for creating the Facebook page.) From that getting that annoying pothole fixed, to ending human trafficking, there are more than enough things on this earth that need fixing. Find your “good cause” and help heal the world. Making it easy for you to learn more about cannabis is my goal. And don’t let the size of my List frighten you – it’s really quite easy to use. Everything has been sorted into categories to make it easier for you. Just start with the news articles, then move on to the studies as you learn more. The List is here as a gateway to your education about cannabis, not an endpoint. Because of the irrational prohibition of cannabis, we are only beginning to understand the potential of this pleasant, healing herb. Already, our fascination with cannabis and its “high” has led to a completely new, major branch of medical science, the study of the endocannabinoid system. Science is all about the facts. Our drug laws should be based on science, not racism, politics, religion, or personal bias. For 80 years, the truth about cannabis has been suppressed and ignored. And as my grandfather once said, “If the truth won’t do, then something is wrong!” Granny Storm Crow

DOWNLOAD GRANNY STORM'S 2017 LIST 1The Donald Trump Quote You Didn't Hear:

http://www.outsiderclub.com/the-donald-trump-quote-you-didnt-hear-pot-stocks-investing-in-legal-marijuana/1840 _________________________________________

Prohibition | Marijuana | Medicine | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for February 24, 2017 |