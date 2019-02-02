SNc Channels:



Feb-01-2019 01:13
Oregon's Cannabis Social Consumption Bill SB 639 is Civil Rights Issue "Whenever you pick a certain group and treat them differently that is discrimination." -Madeline Martinez (NORML)

Madeline Martinez chats with Portland Police at the Global Cannabis March, May 2018. Photo: Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Nearly ten years after opening the first cannabis cafe in the United States, Oregon NORML executive director Madeline Martinez is appealing directly to legislators in Salem to pass a bill sponsored by Senator Lew Frederick (D-Portland) that would finally legalize her trademark business, The World Famous Cannabis Cafe. Martinez, the only Latina on the board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws and the executive director of Oregon NORML, played a crucial role in organizing local cannabis advocates to bring about Frederick’s legislation, Senate Bill 639. Martinez says this isn’t just an issue of dysfunctional laws that allow adults living or visiting Oregon to purchase cannabis but not legally consume it, it is an issue of discrimination and equal rights. “This is about equal rights because whenever you pick a certain group and treat them differently that is discrimination. "Medical marijuana patients, renters, the poor, people of color and women are often the least likely to not have a safe legal space to consume legally purchased or possessed cannabis,” said Martinez. Martinez points out that taking direct actions like opening a private social consumption space before public consumption spaces are legal is a good option. "This direct action helps push the issue into the mainstream discussion and bring into question unjust laws," Martinez said. "It's also something that is much easier for white men, but dangerous territory to cross into for a woman of color." As a former corrections officer, Martinez says she knows how the law works; she is friendly to law enforcement and stands firm that actions like hers are what propel bad laws to be changed. She believes S.B. 639 will improve the welfare of groups now being marginalized and overlooked. “You have to be bold, I never asked anyone for permission,” says Martinez. “When you don’t like the laws, you change them. All the gains in movements of social justice are made by people breaking bad laws. I have been called the ‘Rosa Parks of Cannabis’.” S.B. 639 is currently awaiting assignment into a senate committee. If it passes, it will require the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to regulate social consumption businesses and event spaces, allow for the sale of cannabis in these clubs, tasting tours on farms (similar to wine) and expanded legal cannabis delivery into private and temporary residences (like hotels). A similar bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives, H.B. 2233. The fundamental difference between the two pieces of legislation is that while S.B. 639 creates a legalized framework for indoor smoking and vaping, H.B. 2233 does not. Martinez says this approach further marginalizes the poor, who are disproportionately punished for public consumption. “In Oregon, due to the Indoor Clean Air Act, cannabis consumers must find a place outside in the shadows and elements, which is unsafe and has become a social justice issue. Cannabis consumers should be treated with dignity and respect. We are deserving of safe, regulated spaces to consume out of public view. Only S.B. 639 would accomplish this goal,” said Martinez. Source: Oregon NORML _________________________________________

