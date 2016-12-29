|
Friday December 30, 2016
|
Dec-29-2016 14:01
TGI Friday's Posts Sign Refusing Cannabis Users (if they smell)Bonnie King Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
A Maryland TGI Friday's has made headlines with blatant discrimination.
(SALEM, Ore.) - A sign in the window of TGI Friday's on the east coast has gone viral. That is, the message itself has caused a stir they might not have imagined.
The sign says plainly, "TGI FRIDAYS WILL NOT SERVE/SEAT GUEST WITH STRONG MARIJUANA ODOR – Thank you, Management." It was tweeted earlier today, and now has a life of it's own.
Strong marijuana odor... this is a subject that might as well be handled. With well over half the citizens of the United States on the side of legalization, it must be very difficult for those refusing to accept any social progress to swallow.
Of course, they'd prefer that you just swallow their booze.
Alcohol plays a big part of the income of TGI Friday's, as well as other bars/restaurants across the country. As alcohol lobbies continue to fight cannabis legalization, these establishments cling to their decades-old behaviors of profiling, discriminating and belittling cannabis users.
They hate to lose a good alcohol consumer, no doubt.
Many other businesses are using these same tactics presently. They have not been taught, or refuse to learn, about the benefits of cannabis. They are so afraid that the propaganda is true, they'd rather defend it.
Now that the raucous has been realized, the national corporation behind TGI Friday's has said it did not "sanction" the sign and it has been removed. Whether or not the management got the message is yet to be seen.
Until cannabis prohibition is ended at the Federal level, this manner of nonsense will continue.
_________________________________________
Anonymous December 30, 2016 4:42 pm (Pacific time)
You are not forced to drink but if you sit next to someone reeking of smoke of anykind you have no choice. You have to breathe.
It can cause an asthma attack or worse. And even second hand smoke from pot can cause a positive reaction on a drug test. That could cost someone their job, kids, or their freedom if they are on probation.
EDITOR: Any/all smoke can trigger an asthma attack, very true, but the sign said "marijuana odor", which is different. The smell of unspent herb in one's purse, or bag in their pocket, cannot impact people in the same way. Also, there is no supporting data regarding this widely accepted "failed a drug test due to second hand smoke" theory. Let's just say, the jury is still out on it. Thank you for your comment.
Anonymous December 30, 2016 12:06 pm (Pacific time)
Maybe they should have just said, we have the right to refuse service to people with strong offensive odors and potentially contagious illnesses (including fevers and coughs)
peety December 29, 2016 3:22 pm (Pacific time)
wreaking of anything an going out to eat is nasty, and if you have too much to drink from the bar they cut you off.[Return to Top]
