Oregon Updates Temporary Rules for Streamlining Marijuana Testing Process

Thursday December 22, 2016
Dec-16-2016
Oregon Updates Temporary Rules for Streamlining Marijuana Testing ProcessSalem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
These are newer temporary rules to update the temporary rules effective Dec 2, temporarily.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Health Authority has made additional modifications to testing rules for medical and recreational marijuana products that will provide relief for processors and growers while ensuring public health protections for consumers.
The new temporary testing rules update previously adopted temporary rules that took effect Dec. 2. Those rules allowed producers and processors to test fewer marijuana samples in an effort to lower costs and streamline the testing process.
OHA officials found the Dec. 2 temporary rules remained burdensome, and additional changes were needed.
“These new temporary rules continue to achieve our goal for testing, which is ensuring consumers are not exposed to dangerous chemicals in these products, while also helping to quickly get products to the retail market and patients,” said Andre Ourso, manager of the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program at OHA.
“They do not change what’s required to be tested, nor do they alter, in any way, the list of pesticides that products are to be tested for.”
The changes are effective Dec. 15 and are valid until May 30, 2017.
Highlights of the temporary rules:
Batch requirements
Sampling and sample size, and control study
Marijuana test result reporting
An updated full summary of the temporary testing rules is available in Bulletin 2016-30 at public.health.oregon.gov/DiseasesConditions/ChronicDisease/MedicalMarijuanaProgram.
For more information, visit the OMMP website at healthoregon.org/ommp. Additional information about marijuana testing is available on the Marijuana Testing Requirements website at healthoregon.org/marijuanatesting.
Source: Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
