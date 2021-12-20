Thursday December 9, 2021
Dec-08-2021 14:32printcomments

Oregon's 2021 Marijuana Bill and Technical Package Hearing

Salem-News.com

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, including Statement of Need and Fiscal Impact

OLCC-Cannabis

(SALEM, Ore.) - This is a Notice of Public Hearing (Virtual) which will take place at 10:00 AM on December 20th, 2021.

This rule package amends and adopts marijuana and hemp rules to implement 2021 legislation and make technical updates.

Legislation that passed during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session requires OLCC to amend and adopt rule language, correct technical errors in the rules, and update requirements to ensure continued viable operation of the regulated marijuana program.

See: Notice of Minor Correction for Bill and Technical Rule Package

During the 2021 Regular Session, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bills 3000 and 2519, and Senate Bills 408 and 96. These bills required changes in the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission's administrative rules.

To listen to, or participate in this Public Hearing please call: 1 (571) 317-3112; enter access code: 188-507-197#

To offer comment, please email: olcc.rulemaking@oregon.gov by 9 AM on December 20, 2021. All written comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. For more information, contact: Madeline Kane, 503-872-5081, oolcc.rulemaking@oregon.gov.

Source: OLCC

_________________________________________



Articles for December 7, 2021 | Articles for December 8, 2021

