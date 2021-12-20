Oregon's 2021 Marijuana Bill and Technical Package Hearing

|
Thursday December 9, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-08-2021 14:32TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon's 2021 Marijuana Bill and Technical Package HearingSalem-News.com
Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, including Statement of Need and Fiscal Impact
(SALEM, Ore.) - This is a Notice of Public Hearing (Virtual) which will take place at 10:00 AM on December 20th, 2021.
This rule package amends and adopts marijuana and hemp rules to implement 2021 legislation and make technical updates.
Legislation that passed during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session requires OLCC to amend and adopt rule language, correct technical errors in the rules, and update requirements to ensure continued viable operation of the regulated marijuana program.
See: Notice of Minor Correction for Bill and Technical Rule Package
During the 2021 Regular Session, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bills 3000 and 2519, and Senate Bills 408 and 96. These bills required changes in the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission's administrative rules.
To listen to, or participate in this Public Hearing please call: 1 (571) 317-3112; enter access code: 188-507-197#
To offer comment, please email: olcc.rulemaking@oregon.gov by 9 AM on December 20, 2021. All written comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. For more information, contact: Madeline Kane, 503-872-5081, oolcc.rulemaking@oregon.gov.
Source: OLCC
_________________________________________
Articles for December 7, 2021 | Articles for December 8, 2021 |
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.