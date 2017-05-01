SNc Channels:



Apr-30-2017 23:30 OREGON: As of May 1 Worker Permits Needed to Continue Working in Cannabis Industry Licensees Required to Enter Permit Employee Information into Metrc to be Compliant

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Beginning May 1, 2017, only individuals with valid Marijuana Worker Permits can be employed to work in a licensee’s licensed premises if they do any of the following tasks at a non-laboratory license: Handle, secure or sell any kind of marijuana item

Access Metrc on behalf of the licensee

Check customer identification to verify age

Maintain records related to any of the items above; or

Directly supervise any of the persons who do the above tasks. All licensees are required to have current employees entered into the Metrc Cannabis Tracking System with valid OLCC Marijuana Worker permits before Monday May 1, 2017. It is the licensee’s responsibility to ensure all its current employees who are required to, have a valid worker permit and that the worker permit information is entered into CTS. For an employee not required to have a worker permit a licensee must enter into Metrc the month and year of the employee’s date of birth. A significant number of licensees still have NOT entered the required employee information into Metrc. Licensees employing individuals without a valid Worker Permit and/or not recorded properly into Metrc will be in violation of their license, and subject to administrative action. A licensee should deactivate from the licensee’s Metrc account any former employees who no longer work at their licensed premises. A former employee entered incorrectly into Metrc (no Worker Permit or no date of birth) will also be considered a potential violation. The OLCC has received a surge of Worker Permit applications leading up to the compliance deadline; as a result it is now taking about 10 business days to process an application and issue a worker permit. Please refer to Compliance Education Bulletin CE2017-06 for additional details on how to comply with this requirement. If you have questions please contact: marijuana@oregon.gov or 503-872-5000 _________________________________________

