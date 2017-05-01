OREGON: As of May 1 Worker Permits Needed to Continue Working in Cannabis Industry

|
Tuesday May 2, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Apr-30-2017 23:30TweetFollow @OregonNews
OREGON: As of May 1 Worker Permits Needed to Continue Working in Cannabis IndustrySalem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
Licensees Required to Enter Permit Employee Information into Metrc to be Compliant
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Beginning May 1, 2017, only individuals with valid Marijuana Worker Permits can be employed to work in a licensee’s licensed premises if they do any of the following tasks at a non-laboratory license:
All licensees are required to have current employees entered into the Metrc Cannabis Tracking System with valid OLCC Marijuana Worker permits before Monday May 1, 2017.
It is the licensee’s responsibility to ensure all its current employees who are required to, have a valid worker permit and that the worker permit information is entered into CTS.
For an employee not required to have a worker permit a licensee must enter into Metrc the month and year of the employee’s date of birth.
A significant number of licensees still have NOT entered the required employee information into Metrc.
Licensees employing individuals without a valid Worker Permit and/or not recorded properly into Metrc will be in violation of their license, and subject to administrative action.
A licensee should deactivate from the licensee’s Metrc account any former employees who no longer work at their licensed premises.
A former employee entered incorrectly into Metrc (no Worker Permit or no date of birth) will also be considered a potential violation.
The OLCC has received a surge of Worker Permit applications leading up to the compliance deadline; as a result it is now taking about 10 business days to process an application and issue a worker permit.
Please refer to Compliance Education Bulletin CE2017-06 for additional details on how to comply with this requirement.
If you have questions please contact: marijuana@oregon.gov or 503-872-5000
_________________________________________
Articles for April 29, 2017 | Articles for April 30, 2017 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
Rhea Graham May 1, 2017 9:00 am (Pacific time)
Just another money grab by the state. Costs more than a driver's license yet you print out your own flimsy paper card... REALLY?! They've made a mint on these, too. Makes me sad that "The Industry" is getting ripped off in all the areas that it is. If it was helpful, that would be one thing...[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.