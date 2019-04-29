Illegal Marijuana Growing Operation Busted

14,497 cannabis plants were removed and destroyed.



Illegal indoor cannabis grow operation busted in Medford, Oregon.

Photo: OSP



(JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.) - A several-month long investigation into black market marijuana exportation from Oregon to several Midwestern states has revealed a large scale indoor marijuana growing operation, which was not licensed or legal, in southern Oregon.

The Oregon State Police-Southwest Region Marijuana team executed a search warrant on April 11, 2019, at a property in the 3900 block of Independence School Rd. Medford, Oregon. They discovered two individuals on site.

Investigators say the illegal operation was being managed by 24-year old Gregory Martin Day, of North Carolina. He was taken into custody.

14,497 cannabis plants weighing 1,907.7 lbs were removed and destroyed. According to investigators, the street value is estimated at $15 million, the worth possible at the end of production.

Also seized during the search warrant:

$557,488.00 US Currency, 29-Firearms including two fully-automatic rifles, 6,000 BHO (Butane Honey Oil) cartridges, 141,838.3 gross grams of other BHO product, 1,047 gross grams of psilocybin mushrooms and also some LSD.

Gregory Day was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous drug and weapons related charges. The other subject was identified and released.

The Oregon State Police-Southwest Region Marijuana team was assisted by the Oregon State Police-Major Crimes Section, the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team, OLCC, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Fire District 5 and law enforcement members from Illinois and Kansas.

Source: Oregon State Police

