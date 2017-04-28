Friday April 28, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Apr-25-2017 19:20printcomments

Henry Rollins Key-Note Speaker at Oregon Marijuana Business Conference in Eugene

Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified

Learn about cannabis trends and changing regulations, including cannabis testing, tech and branding, taxes and more.

cannabis
Friday, April 28th, the OMBC commences for a day-long program of established cannabis experts.

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Marijuana Business Conference (OMBC) on April 28th is shaping up to be a great conference that will give you the latest information you need about cannabis laws and regulations in the Beaver State.

In addition to the conference agenda, the parties on Thursday (April 27th) and Friday night, are going to be OFF THE HOOK!!!

In advance of Oregon’s biggest and best cannabis B2B event, the Oregon Marijuana Business Conference (OMBC) is hosting a special VIP reception and networking event with music and comedy icon, the legendary HENRY ROLLINS.

Join the topmost-tier of Oregon cannabis industry professionals on Thursday, April 27th, from 6-8 pm for your chance to be part of an intimate group to meet and party with the one and only Henry Rollins!

Then, on Friday, April 28th, the OMBC commences for a day-long program of established cannabis experts with the most current knowledge of Oregon’s medical and adult-use cannabis trends and changing regulations, including cannabis testing, tech and branding, taxes and more.

OMBC attendees will hear from licensed professionals, OLCC regulators, have the opportunity to ask questions of cannabis business attorneys and State Senator Floyd Prozanski, and network with others in the industry.

After the conference, ATTENDEES ONLY of the OMBC will be welcome to join the After-Party with Marv Ellis at Whirled Pies, sponsored by Prohbtd Media, where the high times continue and conference goers will rage (or just unwind, whatever suits your style)!

Ticket prices will go up on April 26th, so get your VIP passes to join Oregon’s hottest upcoming soiree with Henry Rollins today! If you are in the Oregon cannabis industry, or thinking of joining, the OMBC is the marijuana event for you.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Marijuana Coverage
Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for April 24, 2017 | Articles for April 25, 2017 | 		Call 503-362-6858 to Order Ahead or for Party Reservations!
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy