Sep-10-2020 22:10

Everything You Need to Know About CBD Skincare

CBD is one of the 100+ unique phytocannabinoids found in cannabis.

Photo by Shiny Diamond, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - CBD skincare is the next big thing in health and wellness circles. Unique compounds in hemp extract, known as phytocannabinoids, have shown promise in promoting vibrant, healthy skin. Now, manufacturers are adding hemp extracts to everything from lotions to shampoos to bath bombs. Here's everything you need to know about CBD skincare so you can recapture that inner glow from the inside out! What is CBD? CBD is one of the 100+ unique phytocannabinoids found in cannabis. Research shows that phytocannabinoids interact with cannabinoid receptors in our bodies. We have cannabinoid receptors around every major organ in our body, including our skin. Cannabinoid receptors alert other parts of the body when things are off-balance, such as a bacterial infection of the skin or free radicals destroying skin cells. This communication causes the body to produce its own natural endocannabinoids. Endocannabinoids promote homeostasis (balance) in the system. They seek out the cause of adverse responses from cannabinoid receptors and remedy the situation. In those moments, we are less likely to experience itchy or blotchy skin. Unfortunately, there are many outside stressors that trigger negative responses from cannabinoid receptors. These include environmental toxins, synthetic ingredients in cosmetics and ultraviolet burns. That's a lot of burden for our endocannabinoids. Thankfully, phytocannabinoids in CBD oil help support our endocannabinoid system, so we experience less skin irritations and give skin cells the chance to grow healthy and strong. The Skin Endocannabinoid System The skin covering your body makes up about two square meters of surface area, comprising 16% of your body weight. It protects your body from unwanted germs, bacteria, and viruses. The skin plays an essential role in keeping the body healthy. It's the first point of entry for many pathogens that can destroy healthy skin cells. Your skin needs all the help it can get to communicate that a potential intruder is on its way. Good thing there is a skin endocannabinoid system that provides backup in the form of cannabinoid receptors! Cannabinoid receptors communicate the threat of potential attacks back to the endocannabinoid system. The mind interprets these messages and manifests symptoms that will draw our attention to the issue at hand (sometimes literally). That way, we can handle the issue, such as applying CBD topicals to the area in discomfort. What is CBD Skincare? Phytocannabinoids are extracted from the hemp plant to create an extract. This extract is then integrated into other cosmetic products. Popular CBD skincare items include: Sports Cream

Lotion

Shampoo

Face Mask

Salve

Lip Balm

Makeup

Bath Bombs Anything that's a part of your regular beauty routine can have CBD infused into it. However, that doesn't mean you're going to experience all the benefits. Let's discuss why. Benefits of CBD Skincare CBD skincare allows you to provide your body with targeted support. You can pinpoint the spot where you feel or see discomfort and actively apply a solution. CBD oil permeates our porous skin, getting to the root of our issues. Helps Repair Skin Cells CBD is a lipid, which means it's derived from fat. Fats get shamed far too much in wellness circles. Our body relies on monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in hemp extract to give skin cells structure and patch up any damage caused by free radicals. Improves Nutrient Absorption Our body also relies on fats to help absorb nutrients. Otherwise, vitamins and minerals in our skin products can be destroyed by our stomach acids. Fats in CBD oil engulf other nutrients in the product so that they have a better chance of absorption. This trait makes CBD essential for maintaining the vitality and health of your skin. Rich in Antioxidants Research shows that CBD is an antioxidant. In fact, it's comparable to Vitamin C and Vitamin E. Phytocannabinoids can break up chain reactions caused by free radicals and capture them once they're free. These actions help preserve our skin cells from damage. Calms Irritations Cannabinoid receptors can prompt us to itch skin, causing a rash, flakes, or wounds. Applying CBD topicals directly to the area can help soothe receptors and ease the uncomfortable symptoms you're experiencing. Some CBD products also contain naturally-occurring compounds known as terpenes, which give cannabis its earthy scent. These compounds also aid in calming irritated skin. How to Choose CBD Skincare While the government heavily regulates agriculture hemp, CBD products are not under the same regulation. Therefore, a lot of companies can get away with false promises and inaccurate representations on their label. Here are some things to know about CBD skincare before making your purchase. Look for Lab Reports Your skin is very porous. Anything you apply can enter through the gut-skin-axis and destroy healthy gut bacteria. In turn, your body and skin can become susceptible to inflammation and bacterial infections. Make sure you read the lab reports of anything you purchase. These reports should also be third-party verified for transparency. Say No to Artificial Ingredients The average woman applies 515 synthetic chemicals to her body every day. These chemicals can disrupt hormones, dry out your skin, and cause inflammation! That's counterproductive for healthy skin. Plus, it dilutes the efficacy of your CBD oil. Phytocannabinoids will be too busy dealing with these ingredients; they won't be able to support your endocannabinoid system as intended. Potency Not all CBD products will give you the results you desire. You must read labels carefully before making your purchase to ensure you are getting the highest quality CBD for your beauty routine. All CBD skincare items are made with three different types of hemp extract: CBD Isolate

Broad Spectrum CBD

Full Spectrum CBD CBD isolate is pure CBD. On its own, CBD may have skin health benefits. However, CBD works better when it's surrounded by other phytocannabinoids and terpenes. This synergistic benefit is known as the entourage effect. Both broad spectrum and full spectrum CBD products offer the entourage effect. The difference is full spectrum items have THC. All Joy Organics CBD skincare items are broad spectrum and THC-free, allowing you the benefits of CBD without any worries! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

