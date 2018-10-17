Wednesday October 17, 2018
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Oct-17-2018 01:00printcomments

Senator Wyden Statement on Cannabis Legalization in Canada

Salem-News.com

Canada has taken the lead in ending the ridiculous prohibition of Cannabis. Will the U.S. follow?

Oregon cannabis
Oregon cannabis about ready to harvest, 2018.
Photo: Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the legalization of cannabis in Canada, taking effect on October 17, 2018:

Canada has recognized what Oregonians already understand: cannabis prohibition is a failed policy that wastes resources and destroys lives.

Here in the United States, more and more states are following the lead of Oregonians and legalizing cannabis. Americans across the country, and across party lines, support ending this misguided federal prohibition.

Their support has never been stronger and is still growing. Despite this progress, the federal government has yet to provide the reforms we so desperately need.

It’s time that changed. Congress should seize the moment, do the right thing, and end the federal prohibition on marijuana once and for all by responsibly regulating and taxing cannabis like any other legal substance.

Now that our neighbor to the north is opening its legal cannabis market, the longer we delay, the longer we miss out on potentially significant economic opportunities for Oregon and other states across the country.

Wyden, a leading champion for cannabis policy reform in Congress, in 2017 introduced a legislative package to preserve the integrity of state marijuana laws and provide a path for responsible federal legalization and regulation of the marijuana industry.

Senator Wyden also became the first U.S senator to cosponsor Senator Cory Booker’s Marijuana Justice Act, legislation to end the federal prohibition on marijuana and ensure equal justice for minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by our nation’s outdated drug laws.

Source: U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Marijuana Coverage
Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for October 16, 2018 | Articles for October 17, 2018 | 		Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
googlec507860f6901db00.html

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy