Oct-17-2018 01:00 Senator Wyden Statement on Cannabis Legalization in Canada Canada has taken the lead in ending the ridiculous prohibition of Cannabis. Will the U.S. follow?

Oregon cannabis about ready to harvest, 2018.

Photo: Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the legalization of cannabis in Canada, taking effect on October 17, 2018: “ Canada has recognized what Oregonians already understand: cannabis prohibition is a failed policy that wastes resources and destroys lives.



Here in the United States, more and more states are following the lead of Oregonians and legalizing cannabis. Americans across the country, and across party lines, support ending this misguided federal prohibition.



Their support has never been stronger and is still growing. Despite this progress, the federal government has yet to provide the reforms we so desperately need.



It’s time that changed. Congress should seize the moment, do the right thing, and end the federal prohibition on marijuana once and for all by responsibly regulating and taxing cannabis like any other legal substance.



Now that our neighbor to the north is opening its legal cannabis market, the longer we delay, the longer we miss out on potentially significant economic opportunities for Oregon and other states across the country. ” Wyden, a leading champion for cannabis policy reform in Congress, in 2017 introduced a legislative package to preserve the integrity of state marijuana laws and provide a path for responsible federal legalization and regulation of the marijuana industry. Senator Wyden also became the first U.S senator to cosponsor Senator Cory Booker’s Marijuana Justice Act, legislation to end the federal prohibition on marijuana and ensure equal justice for minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by our nation’s outdated drug laws. Source: U.S. Senator Ron Wyden _________________________________________

