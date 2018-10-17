Senator Wyden Statement on Cannabis Legalization in Canada

|
Wednesday October 17, 2018
Senator Wyden Statement on Cannabis Legalization in CanadaSalem-News.com
Canada has taken the lead in ending the ridiculous prohibition of Cannabis. Will the U.S. follow?
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the legalization of cannabis in Canada, taking effect on October 17, 2018:
Wyden, a leading champion for cannabis policy reform in Congress, in 2017 introduced a legislative package to preserve the integrity of state marijuana laws and provide a path for responsible federal legalization and regulation of the marijuana industry.
Senator Wyden also became the first U.S senator to cosponsor Senator Cory Booker’s Marijuana Justice Act, legislation to end the federal prohibition on marijuana and ensure equal justice for minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by our nation’s outdated drug laws.
Source: U.S. Senator Ron Wyden
