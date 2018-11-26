SNc Channels:



Nov-26-2018 01:18 TweetFollow @OregonNews Cannabis Community Comes Together for Oregon Harvest Industry Party 2018 Oregon cannabis at it's best: BE THERE.

The 2018 Oregon Harvest Industry Party, presented by Dustin Brandon, is Monday night, November 26th from 6-10 at the NW Cannabis Club.

(SALEM, Ore.) - November may be on its way out, but it’s still “CROPTOBER” for the cannabis community. In honor of this annual milestone, over 30 farms are coming together for an industry event like no-other. If you want to see what’s happening in Oregon’s cannabis scene, then you’re in luck: the 2018 Oregon Harvest Industry Party, presented by Dustin Brandon, is Monday night, November 26th from 6-10 at the NW Cannabis Club. Oregon Harvest is the perfect time for farms to showcase the fruits of their labors. Not only farms, but there will also be dispensary reps, oil processors, in-take buyers, and cannabis representatives from everywhere! “I created this event because I have relationships with farms all across Oregon, and this is my way of giving back to them, for what they do,” said Dustin Brandon, organizer. “I truly believe this will be an event for the ages, and will go down as bringing together the best in our industry, in one event.” In Portland alone, there are over 180 registered dispensaries and a large number of concentrate processors. This is an opportunity to reach them all under one roof – while enjoying a night of industry networking, socializing and meeting new, cool people. So, whether you are working a big, industrial level farm, are a struggling medical grower or a small back yard farmer; if you produce concentrates or bake medibles; if you’re an inventor or a computer wizard; or, if you’re brand new and vying for a place in the industry, you will be impressed with the myriad of networking options at your fingertips. Not only that, but there will be some excellent live music by “Mama Sam and the Jams” which will keep the place hopping while folks peruse the 35+ vendor tables and check out the flower and dab booths. Special guest Tony Greenhand will be rolling up something special with the best flower in the house, from 30 different farms. Greenhand is a member of the NW Cannabis Club, and is well known for his original, unique style of rolling. If you haven’t seen flower pressed for rosin, you’ll have a chance to see it demonstrated. If cannabis-infused ice cream excites you, you’ll absolutely want to meet Dustin of Ice Cream Man Creamery and watch his medicated ice cream created before your eyes. Delectable. “I want to give thanks to everyone who has lent me help along the way. This has been a hell of a journey so far, meeting everyone, stepping foot on farms, touring extract facilities, building relationships with everyone in our industry, and more importantly, earning your trust and respect,” said Brandon. All are welcome, 21+ at the NW Cannabis Club. Meet Cannabis Cup winning farms, some of the best extractors in Oregon, and representatives from all ends of the cannabis industry. Harvest only rolls around once a year, so don't miss it! NW Cannabis Club is located at 1195 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202. Tickets are available at the door.

The NW Cannabis Club is Portland's Premier Social Cannabis Membership Club. Lifetime Crow Card Memberships are $20, plus a daily entry fee of $5. See: . #PDXHARVESTPARTY _________________________________________

