SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Mar-29-2018 23:10 TweetFollow @OregonNews Hemp, Inc. Named Best Hemp Company by Cashinbis Media Outlet Cashinbis's "Best of Cannabis Awards 2018"

Bruce Perlowin, HEMP, Inc.

(SPRING HOPE, NC, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)) - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, was named “Best Hemp Company” by Cashinbis, a leading digital business-to-business magazine, as part of its Best of Cannabis Awards 2018. The awards celebrate excellence in the global cannabis industry and is the first popular vote awards contest for the legal cannabis and marijuana industry, celebrating excellence in a variety of categories, according to Cashinbis. “As we continue to position Hemp, Inc. on the forefront of America’s hemp revolution, we are honored to receive this award based on an outpouring of support from those who believe in our mission and work accomplished to date,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “We look forward to achieving many more milestones in the year to come, and continuing our work to provide opportunities for the family farmer, veterans, and others to flourish in the multi-billion dollar hemp marketplace.” Best of Cannabis Awards nominees were accepted for four main categories: Best Cannabis Companies, Best Cannabis Products, Best in the Cannabis Industry, and Best Cannabis People. (See the full list of Best of Cannabis Awards winners here.) As part of the Company’s ongoing expansion of its operations, Hemp, Inc. announced Jan. 4, 2018, that the Company was shipping its first purchase orders of loss-circulation material DrillWallTMand Kenaf fiber. On Jan. 25, 2018, the Company announced it had fulfilled its first purchase order for Spill-Be-GoneTM, part of Hemp, Inc.’s spill-absorbent family of products. Hemp, Inc. also announced on March 7, 2018, that it was set to grow 25,000 acres of industrial hemp this year, thus further positioning North Carolina as the epicenter of the industrial hemp industry. In addition, the Company announced March 21, 2018, its long-term strategy to build the world’s largest hemp oil extraction infrastructure by creating joint ventures with multiple companies to house and operate their CBD extraction equipment in its 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The first company of these joint ventures is HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE), a scientific research development company. Perlowin elaborated, “The business synergies that will be realized between Hemp, Inc. and HQ Global Education, Inc. through this consultant agreement are paramount to our ongoing efforts to identify and align with strategic partners that will allow us to meet the rapidly growing demand for hemp-derived CBD oil and other products. "Hemp, Inc. will share with HQ Global Education, Inc. its proven expertise in the areas of growing high-quality organically-grown CBD-rich hemp, harvesting, extracting and creating a variety of high-end CBD products for its business and partnerships in the industry." Per the consulting agreement in cooperation with Hemp, Inc., HQ Global Education, Inc. intends to become a leading provider of the highest-quality customizable extractions of CBD oil to this rapidly growing industry. During this first year, HQGE will be deriving its income from two main sources: sales of high quality customized CBD formulations and subscription-based revenues from its exclusive CBD database generated by its proprietary web crawler. Luis Proetta, CEO of HQ Global Education, Inc., added, “We are very excited to be teaming with Hemp, Inc., an industry leader that has received so much recognition in the industrial hemp and cannabis industries. "The timing of this strategic partnership between our companies is perfect. By combining Hemp, Inc’s. industry-leading resources and expertise with HQGE’s most up to date and continually expanding exclusive CBD database, and then implementing these exclusively designed high tech CBD extractors to utilize that information to create customized CBD formulations never before available, we believe that HQGE and Hemp, Inc. will set the standard as the “go-to” source for top quality CBD formulations. "We are beyond excited for the future of this business and we look forward to a prosperous road ahead for every stakeholder involved.” In addition to being recognized as “Best Hemp Company” by Cashinbis as part of its Best of Cannabis Awards 2018, Hemp, Inc. was also one of the recipients to receive the First Annual Jack Herer Award in 2015 specifically for its technological advancement in the industrial hemp industry. “Bruce Perlowin’s vision and leadership continue to set the tone for the industrial hemp industry. He was also very instrumental in the startup of Nevada’s hemp program,” said Michael Whalen, President, and Founder of the Nevada Hemp Association. _________________________________________

Prohibition | Marijuana | Marijuana | Oregon | Most Commented on





Articles for March 29, 2018 |