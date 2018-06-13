|
Wednesday June 13, 2018
Oregon Medical Marijuana Updates for Grow Sites, Tracking and SB 1544
Please review and comment on the proposed rules before the deadline.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Notice of proposed permanent rulemaking: The Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division, Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) is proposing to adopt new regulations and amend Oregon Administrative Rules in chapter 333, divisions 8.
These rules will incorporate changes made to the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act from the 2018 legislative session by modifying which grow sites are required to use CTS, outlining the forms of an address that may be submitted to register a medical marijuana grow site, establishing the number of immature plants that are below 24 inches at a registered grow site, and increasing the number of patients that a grower may grow for from 4 to 8.
In addition, temporary rules regarding a grow site administrator will be permanently adopted.
You are being invited to review and comment on the proposed rules.
You may file written comments before 5:00 p.m. on July 31, 2018 by submitting them to the Public Health Division Rules Coordinator at the following address:
OHA, Public Health Division
E-mail comments to: publichealth.rules@state.or.us
You may also send comments by fax to (971) 673-1299.
If you wish to present oral testimony, a public hearing will be held on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St., Room 1D, Portland, OR 97232.
Final rules will be filed after consideration of all comments.
For more details, please see the full text of the rules and corresponding rulemaking documents at the following website: Healthoregon.org/ommprules
If you have any questions or would prefer a hardcopy be sent, please contact PublicHealth.Rules@state.or.us.
