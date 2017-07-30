SNc Channels:



INDO EXPO Cannabis Trade Show Encourages Oregon Hemp Businesses

INDO EXPO comes to Portland Aug 5 & 6, 2017.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Hemp is where it’s at. Finally, “everybody” is talking about hemp and its history in our country and beyond. In fact, some say the cannabis movement wouldn’t be here at all, without hemp. There have been important groups formed to bring about an end to cannabis (aka “marijuana”) prohibition in the United States, including NORML, formed in 1970 by Keith Stroup. Another, very passionate leader, was Jack Herer, affectionately known as “the Hemperor”. Jack Herer learned, via his best friend Captain Ed and other experts of the time, that hemp was the plant that started it all. All the hoopla about marijuana had little importance vs the priceless value of the hemp plant itself. He was a leader among activists-to-come. He founded and served as the director of H.E.M.P. “Help End Marijuana Prohibition”. In 1973, he wrote “G.R.A.S.S.: Great Revolutionary American Standard System” [with Al Emmanuel], and in 1985, “The Emperor Wears No Clothes”, known as the bible of marijuana prohibition, earning him the moniker, “the Emperor of Hemp”. Jack changed the perception of cannabis prohibition and those that use it, one reader at a time. Jack Herer passed away in 2010, but education about the hemp plant and its multiple beneficial uses has increased exponentially in his stead. The seeds of wisdom that he sowed are continuing to find the light, as more people are interested in the truth behind the longstanding façade of prohibition. In Portland, August 5-6th, you can see for yourself. No, Jack Herer is not the subject of the show. However, INDO EXPO is bringing hemp into the mainstream, something he would find intriguing to say the least. They are offering a platform within the main hall of this enormous trade show to showcase a select group of hemp vendors and services, all USA Hemp made product lines. INDO EXPO is looking to encourage small and local hemp business and entrepreneurs working with Industrial Hemp and all its amazing bi-products. This unique & first of its kind accelerator program will support young, start up hemp businesses in Oregon. Exhibits include but are not limited to: Hemp Seed, Hemp Farmers, Hemp CBD products, Hemp Processors, Hemp Education, HempCrete, Hemp for Pet, Hemp Coffee, Local Hemp Stores and Products and much more. This event is a “must-see” for anyone in the cannabis industry. The myriad of products and services on display is impressive to say the least. The INDO EXPO Trade Show is focused on building business to business (B2B) relationships and providing a professional platform for producers, processors, wholesalers, and retailers all "under one roof". By bringing together industry professionals from around the world, growth of the Cannabis industry is fueled. This full-spectrum Cannabis B2B event showcases hundreds of companies, brands and product lines, representing equipment, lighting, nutrients, greenhouses, supplies, tools, lifestyle and ancillary companies and services such as legal, HVAC, IT, packaging, labeling, security and real estate firms, staffing, HR, brokers, consultants and more. What’s more, there is a career fair on Sunday, with a host of Hiring Exhibitors and dozens of positions in need of talent. Whether you’re interested in learning how to promote and sell a product line, or if you want to purchase items for your store or grow facilities, there is something for everyone; enjoy the many product demonstrations, educational seminars, networking opportunities, classes, and workshops. So, before harvest starts, meet up at the Indo Expo in Portland, there’s plenty to see, do and learn. Jack’s dream, “Hemp will save the world, if anything can!” is well underway. Now, on to ending prohibition at the federal level... _________________________________________

