Tuesday July 18, 2017
Pesticide News Affects Oregon Cannabis Farmers
They will immediately cease all sales, offers of sale, or other distribution of the product in Oregon.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) has ordered stoppage of sale and distribution of two pesticide products manufactured by PBI/Gordon Corporation after finding the presence of several pesticide active ingredients not listed on the product label.
Azatrol Hydro Botanical Insecticide, and Azatrol EC Insecticide are labeled for use on ornamental, food, and feed crops as an insecticide, insect growth regulator and repellent. These products may also be used in the production of cannabis.
Both products list the active ingredient azadirachtin, derived from neem seeds, and may be identified by the EPA Registration # 2217-836. The products are listed for organic use by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI). In addition, ODA is asking growers who may have purchased the pesticide product to refrain from using it.
ODAâ€™s actions come following an investigation of the product and laboratory analysis that found the presence of the pesticide active ingredients permethrin, bifenthrin, cypermethrin, cyfluthrin, and chlorpyrifos, none of which are listed on either product label.
In an abundance of caution, a statewide Stop Sale, Use, or Removal Order (SSURO) has been issued by ODA to PBI/Gordon Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri. The order calls for the company to immediately cease all sales, offers of sale, or other distribution of the product in Oregon.
Retailers and the general public in possession of the Azatrol products manufactured by PBI/Gordon Corporation are advised not to sell, offer for sale, or distribute them.
ODA will be working with the manufacturer to determine the appropriate disposition of product that is currently in commerce or with growers.
ODAâ€™s investigation will proceed to address violations of Oregonâ€™s Pesticide Law, which include misbranding of a pesticide product, adulteration of a pesticide product, and making false or misleading claims about a pesticide product.
For additional information or questions, contact the Oregon Department of Agriculture at: (503) 986-4635, or email pestx@oda.state.or.us
_________________________________________
