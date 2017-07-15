SNc Channels:



Jul-13-2017 14:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews 2017 Oregon Cannabis Growers' Fair is Weeks Away The Two-Day Event to Feature a Live Plant Competition, 60+ Growers, 100+ Exhibits, an OLCC Q&A and a Canna Help You Area

Farmer Tom Lauerman is an organic farmer, social activist and educator. (www.farmertomorganics.com)

Photo: Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Registration for exhibitors is now open for the second annual Oregon Cannabis Grower’s Fair (OCGCF), which will take place on August 12-13 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, according to OCGCF producer Mary Lou Burton. The central feature of the show will be Oregon’s cannabis live plant competition, which, at last year’s event was the first of its kind on the planet. The live plant competition will showcase more than 60 of the state’s premier cannabis growers competing for awards, including indica, sativa, hybrid & CBD celebrity judges will include: Mark Herer (son of the late Jack Herer, the “Emperor of Hemp”), Farmer Tom and Antonio Harvey. “Last year’s Growers’ Fair was critical in helping Oregon to become ‘the model cannabis state,’” Burton said. “And there has been positive economic impact since then, as it drew out-of-state visitors and increased cannabis tourism.” This year’s event will also feature "Canna Help You", an exhibit wherein a licensed medical professional with experience in cannabis will provide information and education for attendees to discuss with their primary care providers regarding cannabis as a wellness supplement. Not a substitute for a doctor’s office, this will be purely informative and educational for the purposes of destigmatizing the use of medical cannabis. There will be a full array of topicals, transdermal patches and edibles on display. Additionally, OLCC’s Recreational Marijuana Program will host a Q&A on Oregon’s evolving regulatory environment. One popular feature will be the Cannabis Connex and the Investor Speed Dating Lounge. This is an opportunity for those needing funding to meet face-to-face with investors. There is no other organized form of networking, connecting and meeting the best in the industry. The Growers’ Fair is open to the public, and the overarching goal of the show is to educate, learn about the many business opportunities, investments and new jobs this new industry has created. More than $65 million in tax dollars have been collected thus far and a percent of these dollars will help by funding education and important programs in Oregon. This event was created and funded by Oregon’s cannabis growers and producers to introduce the entire industry under one roof. This is the only opportunity to learn from medical professionals, master growers, bud tenders and all ancillary businesses in the industry. The event serves to share ideas, new technology, review rules and regulations, and educate on testing. The Oregon Cannabis Growers Fair is produced by the Cannabis Collaborative Conference and is sponsored by Shango, Cannaguard Security and Transportation, and Gesundheit Foods. Admission is $20 to the public, 21 years of age and older. For more information on the show, sponsorships and exhibitors visit http://cangrowfair.com. _________________________________________

