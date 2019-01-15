Legal Home Growing of Marijuana Proposed in Washington State

Positive changes are afoot for adults in Washington....finally.



Homegrown cannabis is a simple request for adults in Washington.

Photo: Salem-News.com



(OLYMPIA, Wash.) - Legislation in Washington State has been pre-filed which would legalize home growing of marijuana by adults age 21 and older.

The bills, HB 1131 and SB 5155, would legalize small home grows of 6 plants per adult 21+ to a maximum of 15 plants per housing unit as defined in Washington law. Landlords could prohibit home growing by their tenants.

Of the 11 states that have reformed their marijuana laws, including Washington DC, Washington State is the only state that does not permit legal unlicensed growing of (non-medical) marijuana by the adult general public.

The bills have no requirement for permits or tracking consistent with the other states laws and the Washington state Constitution. Sales of homegrown cannabis would not be allowed and would continue to be a criminal act.

Homegrow Washington provided the initial bill language and sought legislative support, including seeking sponsors and co-sponsors.

HB 1131 is sponsored by Representative Brian Blake (D), and is co-sponsored by Representatives Drew MacEwen (R), Laurie Dolan (D), Jim Walsh(R), and Shelley Kloba (D).

SB 5155 is sponsored by Senator Maureen Walsh (R) and is co-sponsored by Senators Bob Hasegawa (D), Sam Hunt (D), and Rebecca Saldana (D).

The bills will be introduced in the legislature on Monday, the first day of session.

Homegrow Washington anticipates additional co-sponsors from both parties in both houses to sign on by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Homegrow Washington is an affiliation of home grow activists who hold no business interests in the cannabis industry.

