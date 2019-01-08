Oregon's TRUTH Dispensary: The Experience

|
Tuesday January 8, 2019
Oregon's TRUTH Dispensary: The ExperienceBonnie King Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
An exclusive interview with Brandon DeCamp, TRUTH owner/operator.
(SALEM, Ore.) - TRUTH Dispensary opened about six months ago, in July, 2018. Located just about a quarter of a mile from the freeway, TRUTH makes an immediate bold statement upon arrival. The dark-hued building was for many years a Skipper’s, and has great parking.
Inside, one enters into a large, open area with an authentic Oregon feel, created by natural wood surfaces. Impressive custom signage and showcases with colorful and orderly products draw in the undecided consumer as well as the experienced cannabis connoisseur.
Brandon DeCamp is a homegrown Oregonian, and the hands on owner of TRUTH Dispensary. He and his brother, Jered, also own and operate Herbal Remedies in SE Salem.
BONNIE: TRUTH is your name. How does it define your Mission?
"It’s interesting, oils and extracts are the #1 product at TRUTH, unlike Herbal Remedies, where “flower” sales is still in the lead. The market is different in this location, at least 10% of our clients are from out of town. Getting on and off the freeway is really easy, so that’s a big plus."
BONNIE: Tell me about the products TRUTH offers.
"We promote many Oregon products, as well as a choice list of other top vendors. We carry the freshest and highest quality flower there is. We are proud of having the best farms in the business on our shelves, including Geek Farms, DogHouse, Left Coast Farms, Phresh Cannabis, and Sugar Top Buddery to name a few.
"Of course, we also offer high end edible goodies and medibles; concentrates from top of the line Diamonds to affordable grams, and an exceptional selection of cartridges; as well as a full line of CBD products, which many people are learning is great for aches and pains.
"We sell RSO by Siskiyou Sungrown, NW Cannabis (Phoenix Tears), and Dark Matter. I am a big believer in RSO (Rick Simpson Oil). There are a lot of RSO success stories and we have one of our own. Our grandfather had prostate cancer over 10 years ago. He used RSO from the start, and he’s still alive, doing good.
"RSO is one of the main products clients ask about. We pay attention to what products customers want. Let us know and we’ll try to find it."
BONNIE: What’s TRUTH’s biggest asset?
"Our Budtenders study and understand the healing benefits of cannabis, so they’re a great resource for customers, especially those new to it all. We are breaking down those old barriers through canna-education, one step at a time!"
BONNIE: Tell us about your specials and promotions
BONNIE: How will TRUTH evolve in the future?
"As for expansion of other stores, that’s very possible. We’ll be cautiously considering our options. We may purchase a location and expand into West Salem or Keizer, but there is a lot to do first. This store is my first priority.
"If cannabis were to go legal federally, then things would change quickly. We would love to move into other states, or at least help them fill their shelves legally. So, the future is going to be exciting. We’re just trying to make the right moves, so we’re ready for whatever comes."
Brandon DeCamp is skillfully riding the cannabis wave. For more information, check them out: TRUTH Dispensary, located at 1735 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem, OR is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. https://truthdispensary.com/ @DispensaryTruth (503) 967-6010
#TRUTHDispensary #OregonCannabis #CannabisDeClassified #PotShopStops #MarijuanaIsSafer #doghouse420 #geekfarms #squadlife
