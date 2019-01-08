SNc Channels:



Jan-07-2019 13:36 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon's TRUTH Dispensary: The Experience An exclusive interview with Brandon DeCamp, TRUTH owner/operator.

Brandon DeCamp is owner of TRUTH Dispensary.

Photos by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - TRUTH Dispensary opened about six months ago, in July, 2018. Located just about a quarter of a mile from the freeway, TRUTH makes an immediate bold statement upon arrival. The dark-hued building was for many years a Skipper’s, and has great parking. Inside, one enters into a large, open area with an authentic Oregon feel, created by natural wood surfaces. Impressive custom signage and showcases with colorful and orderly products draw in the undecided consumer as well as the experienced cannabis connoisseur. Brandon DeCamp is a homegrown Oregonian, and the hands on owner of TRUTH Dispensary. He and his brother, Jered, also own and operate Herbal Remedies in SE Salem. BONNIE: TRUTH is your name. How does it define your Mission? BRANDON: "TRUTH refers to who we are. Our number one priority is our customers, whether they are medical or recreational. We are upfront and honest, and expect every customer to leave satisfied." BONNIE: You’ve been open a while. How’s it going? BRANDON: "I am thrilled with our success these first few months. Blown away. It took a while to build a clientele, but it’s really developed quickly and we’re right where we’d hoped to be at this point, even better.

"It’s interesting, oils and extracts are the #1 product at TRUTH, unlike Herbal Remedies, where “flower” sales is still in the lead. The market is different in this location, at least 10% of our clients are from out of town. Getting on and off the freeway is really easy, so that’s a big plus." BONNIE: Tell me about the products TRUTH offers. BRANDON: "We carry the terpiest strains around! We have everything cannabis, from flower to concentrates, edibles to topicals, accessories and clothing. We cater to all ends of the market, offering a quality product for all budgets. Every person that comes in should be able to find what they want.

"We promote many Oregon products, as well as a choice list of other top vendors. We carry the freshest and highest quality flower there is. We are proud of having the best farms in the business on our shelves, including Geek Farms, DogHouse, Left Coast Farms, Phresh Cannabis, and Sugar Top Buddery to name a few.

"Of course, we also offer high end edible goodies and medibles; concentrates from top of the line Diamonds to affordable grams, and an exceptional selection of cartridges; as well as a full line of CBD products, which many people are learning is great for aches and pains.

"We sell RSO by Siskiyou Sungrown, NW Cannabis (Phoenix Tears), and Dark Matter. I am a big believer in RSO (Rick Simpson Oil). There are a lot of RSO success stories and we have one of our own. Our grandfather had prostate cancer over 10 years ago. He used RSO from the start, and he’s still alive, doing good.

"RSO is one of the main products clients ask about. We pay attention to what products customers want. Let us know and we’ll try to find it." BONNIE: What’s TRUTH’s biggest asset? BRANDON: "I’d have to say our employees. Our employees are very knowledgeable and truthful. Most have been in the game for a number of years. Anthony, for instance, keeps up on new products and services coming into the industry, attending trade shows etc., as well as the constantly changing social media end.

"Our Budtenders study and understand the healing benefits of cannabis, so they’re a great resource for customers, especially those new to it all. We are breaking down those old barriers through canna-education, one step at a time!" BONNIE: Tell us about your specials and promotions BRANDON: "Absolutely. We have Power Hour from 8-9 a.m., Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m., and a 10% Military discount every day. We also have Daily Specials like “Wax Wednesday”, so check out our site for all the details or just come on in, we welcome new customers with a 10% discount!" BONNIE: How will TRUTH evolve in the future? BRANDON: "I'm glad you asked! I’m excited to announce that we’re launching a brand new Delivery program this month. That's going to help a lot of our clients, especially medical of course.

"As for expansion of other stores, that’s very possible. We’ll be cautiously considering our options. We may purchase a location and expand into West Salem or Keizer, but there is a lot to do first. This store is my first priority.

"If cannabis were to go legal federally, then things would change quickly. We would love to move into other states, or at least help them fill their shelves legally. So, the future is going to be exciting. We’re just trying to make the right moves, so we’re ready for whatever comes." Brandon DeCamp is skillfully riding the cannabis wave. For more information, check them out: TRUTH Dispensary, located at 1735 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem, OR is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. https://truthdispensary.com/ @DispensaryTruth (503) 967-6010 #TRUTHDispensary #OregonCannabis #CannabisDeClassified #PotShopStops #MarijuanaIsSafer #doghouse420 #geekfarms #squadlife _________________________________________

