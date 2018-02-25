2018 Granny Storm Crow's List Released

This newest edition is over 5,100 pages of links to just about everything related to cannabis, the cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system.







(SALEM, Ore.) - EDITOR'S NOTE: The esteemed Dr. Phil Leveque (RIP) had great respect for this well-sourced list, and we highly recommend that all cannabis researchers and connoisseurs use it and share it.

Well, we are still waiting for Trump to make good on his words- "Marijuana is such a big thing. I think medical should happen — right? Don't we agree? I think so. And then I really believe we should leave it up to the states."* Was that just another meaningless “campaign promise”?

When will our federal government bow to reality and the will of the people, and de-schedule cannabis? An effective herbal medicine that is safer to use than common aspirin has no business being a Schedule I drug! And we all know cannabis is a far safer intoxicant to use than alcohol.

Just why are medicines that can cause “suicidal thoughts or actions” perfectly fine to prescribe, while a simple herb that lifts your mood is strictly forbidden by federal law? Why are synthetic forms of THC (Marinol, Syndros, and Cesamet) considered as legitimate medicines that can be prescribed, yet THC, when extracted from a plant, is Schedule I – having no medical uses?

Our government’s Compassionate Investigational New Drug Program has been in existence since the mid-1970s. Every single month, the aging patients in the program have received 300 pre-rolled, government-issued “marijuana cigarettes” to be used for medical purposes. If cannabis has no medical uses, why has our government continued to provide medical marijuana for those patients for decades?

Over at PubMed (a .gov site), studies detailing the varied medical uses of cannabis and the cannabinoids are being published at an increasingly rapid rate. Yet our government stubbornly clings to its out-dated claims that cannabis has NO medical uses.

This List of studies and news articles is my protest to our government’s prohibition of all forms of cannabis. It is my hope that you will share my List and its information with others. Once the facts about cannabis become known, the need for full federal legalization becomes obvious!

In 1938, hemp was called “The Billion Dollar Crop”**. To put that into perspective, in 1938 you could get a brand new luxury car, a Chrysler Royal Brougham, for all of $975. So how much do you think the industrial hemp market would be worth today? And that amount is bolstered by the many new and remarkable uses for hemp that have been created during the last 80 years.

The government’s deliberate ignorance and outright lies about this useful, healing plant must end! For 80 years, our government has waged a futile and expensive war not only against this plant, but against its own people.

The cruel fiction of “Schedule I” must give way to the facts - cannabis IS medicine and hemp is a multi-billion dollar crop just waiting to happen. And as my late grandfather once said, “If the truth won’t do, then something is wrong!”

The List Step-by-Step

It doesn't matter if you are a medical patient, a student wanting to do an extraordinary paper, a recreational user, a medical professional, or just someone who loves learning about our favorite herb - this List is something you need.

My List is more of a library, than a list- this edition is over 5,100 pages of links to just about everything related to cannabis, the cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system. Because of its size, I have divided it into sections of roughly 1000 pages.

When you download a link to a section and open it, you will need to click the "bookmark" icon on the left side to get the handy navigation index. (It looks like a ribbon) The index makes finding what you need MUCH easier!

You don't need a PhD to use my List. This first section is just news articles and covers most of the subjects in the sections below. It's a good place to start your (or Aunt Sally's) education about this wonderful herb.

There's a little dictionary at the end to help you with the new words you may encounter. There is a LOT more to cannabis than just "getting high" (although that is fun! :GettingStoned: ).

Next section is the most recent studies. A lot of these are abstracts- short summaries of the study that are (usually) understandable, but there are quite a few full studies, too. Because new studies are coming out so fast, this section contains only the studies from 2015 - 2018.

This is a new section, 2010- 2014, split off from the "most recent studies" section. Don't ignore these because they are "older"- there's a lot of good info in them!

Then there are the pre-2010 studies and articles. These have much of the basic research on cannabis, along with some of the early jaw-dropping "reefer madness" articles.

This section is really two smaller sections stuck together- the "Endocannabinoids" (cannabinoids that your body makes) and the "Phytocannabinoids" (the plant cannabinoids).

The last section is on the synthetic cannabinoids. I include them only because researchers are forced to use the synthetic cannabinoids because of our prohibitionist laws.

They are often made in countries where quality control is "optional", so unlike the synthetics that the scientists are using, the actual chemical composition can vary. These black market synthetics are NOT as safe as the natural cannabinoids and have caused several deaths.

Go forth and conquer; it is high time the truth about the herbal wonder that is Cannabis is shared widely and without hesitance. ENJOY!

Granny Storm Crow

*The Donald Trump Quote You Didn't Hear... www.outsiderclub.com/the-donald-trump-quote-you-didnt-hear-pot-stocks-investing-inlegal-marijuana/1840

** New Billion Dollar Crop www.hempfarm.org/BillionDollarCrop.html

