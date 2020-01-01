SNc Channels:



Dec-31-2019 00:02 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Alerts Patients of OMMP Changes for 2020 Oregon's Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) has changes coming January 1st that patients and caretakers need to know.

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) has some changes that participants should be aware of coming in 2020. All changes outlined in this bulletin begin on January 1, 2020. Card Changes The OMMP is changing how cards are printed. The registry card and cover letter will be issued on one letter with the cover letter on one side and the actual card on the backside. In addition, if a caregiver is named on an application, the caregiver card will be sent directly to the caregiver and not to the patient as is currently being done. Finally, cards will contain a "Print/Issued Date" and an "Effective Date". It is important to know the difference between the two dates. The "Print/Issued Date" is the date the card was printed. The "Effective Date" is the date the card is valid on. If you are a grower, you cannot start growing for your patient until the "Effective Date". New Patient Application, Change Forms, and Grow Site Consent Forms The new application and change forms now ask who the property owner is if a grow site is being designated. If the property owner is not the patient or grower, the grow site consent form is required to be submitted. The new forms can be found at: healthoregon.org/ommpforms. Rule Changes New OMMP rules are effective January 1, 2020. A full summary of the rule changes can be found on the OMMP rules webpage under the Oregon Administrative Rules section, Division 8 updates effective January 1, 2020. New rule highlights include: Obtaining informed written consent for a grow site if the patient or designated grower does not own the property

Allowable transfers that may be made by patients, caregivers, and growers For the latest update from OMMP visit our homepage at healthoregon.org/ommp. You can also sign up for updates from the program by visiting our homepage and clicking on "Sign Up for OMMP Updates" under the Quick Links section on the right side of the page. Source: OHA _________________________________________

