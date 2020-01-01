Oregon Alerts Patients of OMMP Changes for 2020

|
Wednesday January 1, 2020
|
|
Oregon Alerts Patients of OMMP Changes for 2020Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
Oregon's Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) has changes coming January 1st that patients and caretakers need to know.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) has some changes that participants should be aware of coming in 2020. All changes outlined in this bulletin begin on January 1, 2020.
Card Changes
The OMMP is changing how cards are printed. The registry card and cover letter will be issued on one letter with the cover letter on one side and the actual card on the backside.
In addition, if a caregiver is named on an application, the caregiver card will be sent directly to the caregiver and not to the patient as is currently being done.
Finally, cards will contain a "Print/Issued Date" and an "Effective Date". It is important to know the difference between the two dates. The "Print/Issued Date" is the date the card was printed. The "Effective Date" is the date the card is valid on. If you are a grower, you cannot start growing for your patient until the "Effective Date".
New Patient Application, Change Forms, and Grow Site Consent FormsThe new application and change forms now ask who the property owner is if a grow site is being designated. If the property owner is not the patient or grower, the grow site consent form is required to be submitted. The new forms can be found at: healthoregon.org/ommpforms.
Rule Changes
New OMMP rules are effective January 1, 2020. A full summary of the rule changes can be found on the OMMP rules webpage under the Oregon Administrative Rules section, Division 8 updates effective January 1, 2020.
New rule highlights include:
Source: OHA
