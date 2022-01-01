SNc Channels:



Dec-21-2021 22:48 Oregon Announces New Rules for OMMP Oregon Medical Marijuana Program patients and growers "Need to Know"

Global Cannabis March in Portland, May 2019

Photo by Christian King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) has changes coming in 2022. New rules take effect on January 1, 2022. Following are the new rules to know and share: 333-008-0010: In the 2021 legislative session, HB 3369 expanded who may recommend medical marijuana. Starting in 2022, a patient may obtain a recommendation for medical marijuana from a:

- Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Doctor of Osteopathy (DO), licensed under ORS chapter 677;

- Physician assistant licensed under ORS 677.505 to 677.525;

- Nurse practitioner licensed under ORS 678.375 to 678.390;

- Clinical nurse specialist licensed under ORS 678.370 and 678.372;

- Certified registered nurse anesthetist as defined in ORS 678.245;

- Naturopathic physician licensed under ORS chapter 685.

The Attending Provider Statement will need to be dated on or after January 1, 2022, in order for OMMP to accept the documentation.

To qualify for the fee waiver the applicant must provide proof of meeting the qualifications for the waived fee, such as but not limited to submitting a Veteran's Administration Summary of Benefits letter. This only applies to applications received by OMMP on and after January 1, 2022.

Clarifying that a grower must maintain a scale licensed by ODA at the grow site. 333-008-1785: This is a new section being added to the rules. In this section OMMP is adopting health and safety requirements for non-cannabis additives in inhalable cannabinoid products and prohibiting non-cannabis additives that contain squalene, squalane, vitamin E acetate, triglycerides, or propylene glycol (with some exceptions) due to health and safety concerns regarding the use of those substances in inhalable products. In addition to the changes highlighted above, some housekeeping items were also made. These other changes include: Changing the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to their new name, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) per HB 2111.

Referencing OLCC concentration limits which were moved from the Oregon Health Authority to OLCC per SB 408. You can read the full text of all changes here. Please be aware that the document only includes rules that had changes made to them during the rulemaking. The rules in their entirely can be found here. For more information on the program, visit the OMMP website at: healthoregon.org/ommp. Source: Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

