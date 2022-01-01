Oregon Announces New Rules for OMMP

|
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Oregon Announces New Rules for OMMPSalem-News.com
Oregon Medical Marijuana Program patients and growers "Need to Know"
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) has changes coming in 2022. New rules take effect on January 1, 2022.
Following are the new rules to know and share:
In addition to the changes highlighted above, some housekeeping items were also made. These other changes include:
You can read the full text of all changes here. Please be aware that the document only includes rules that had changes made to them during the rulemaking. The rules in their entirely can be found here.
For more information on the program, visit the OMMP website at: healthoregon.org/ommp.
Source: Oregon Health Authority
