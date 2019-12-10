SNc Channels:



Dec-10-2019 00:23 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Hits OMMP Patients with New Requirements in 2020 Will medical marijuana patients decide to stay with OMMP or give up "big brother" hovering overhead?

Oregon home grown cannabis.

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Another nail in the coffin of OMMP has been struck. The freedom for patients to grow their own medicine in Oregon is facing another hindering factor, restricting their ability to simply grow up to six plants without express permission of their property owner. Starting January 1, 2020, all applications or change forms received by the OMMP where a grow site is designated must provide the name of the property owner, and if the patient or grower is not the owner, a signed grow site consent form will be required in order to register the address. The 2019 Legislative session created this new rule with the passage of HB3200, sponsored by Representatives Ron Noble (R-McMinnville) and Carl Wilson (R-Grants Pass), requiring the creation of a new patient application and change form. Should small medical home grows be held to the same standards as large recreational production facilities? It seems so, according to the information distributed by OHA/OLCC. Referring to patients as "Producers" because they grow their own herbal medicine, the Legislators seem to have missed that these home grows do not produce a product to be sold, or to be used by anyone except a patient. House Bill 3200 requires an applicant for a marijuana production license or marijuana grow site registration who does not own the premises where marijuana will be produced or grown to submit the signed informed consent of the premises owner to the appropriate regulatory agency. Oregon HB3200: Requires applicant for recreational marijuana production license who does not own premises where marijuana will be produced to submit signed informed consent of owner of premises to Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

license who does not own premises where marijuana will be produced to submit signed informed consent of owner of premises to Oregon Liquor Control Commission. Requires applicant for medical marijuana grow site registration who does not own premises of grow site to submit signed informed consent from the owner of premises to Oregon Health Authority. Citizens of Oregon have understood cannabis much longer than some of our politicians. In 1973, Oregon was the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of cannabis. In 1998, after a couple unsuccessful ballot measures, the people voted to legalize the medical use of marijuana. The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) is administered by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The medical marijuana program has grown and improved with the years, providing legal protections for qualified patients, allowing caregivers to provide assistance to a patient, and patients to grow their own medicine or designate a grower. In 2006, Oregon was the fourth largest indoor cannabis producing state, and the tenth largest cannabis producing state overall. In 2014, Oregonians voted to legalize the production, sale, and consumption of recreational marijuana by persons 21 years or older. Now, patients can legally purchase marijuana from medical dispensaries/recreational stores (they do not pay the recreational tax). The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) administers licensing for the recreational producers, processors, wholesalers, and retailers. In 2020, patients will have to decide whether to stay with OMMP so they can grow six plants in their garden, or drop the OMMP completely and eliminate the need of "big brother" hovering overhead. In Oregon, adults are allowed to grow four plants recreationally without registration, but that too could change. As we have learned, the Legislature has the ability to change whatever they see fit, once the voters pass a measure. The number of registered OMMP patients has decreased since 2014, as expected. The cost itself has been an obstacle. The annual cost for patients to renew their application has grown while the office support has nearly disappeared completely, and there is question regarding why none of the funds come back to directly help patients in need. Additional red tape requirements for patients, most suffering financially as well as physically, does nothing to benefit the health or safety of fellow Oregonians. The new forms are expected to be ready by mid-December. A version date of 12/2019 will appear at the bottom of the new forms. For information on how to apply or how to apply online, grower requirements and other program rules, please visit: www.healthoregon.org/ommp. Source: Oregon Health Authority; others _________________________________________

