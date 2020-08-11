SNc Channels:



Aug-11-2020 00:08 TweetFollow @OregonNews How CBD Tackles Severe Lung Inflammation There’s a growing need to pinpoint potential treatment options for COVID-19.

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you know anything about CBD, you know that there’s a laundry list of health and therapeutic benefits associated with the cannabinoid. One of the most recent benefits to be added to the list is the compound’s ability to reduce severe lung inflammation. And in today’s climate, this is a huge breakthrough. For the foreseeable future, we can expect COVID-19 to continue to be the trending topic around the globe. This is especially likely as the race for a vaccine and/or cure continues. Because we’re still months away from a potential vaccine, there’s a growing need to pinpoint potential treatment options for COVID-19. Here’s how CBD tackles severe lung inflammation and why it may become the latest treatment option for those suffering from coronavirus and its side effects. A New Study Shows New Promise Researchers from the Medical College of Georgia and the Dental College of Georgia have made a huge breakthrough in the coronavirus world. The study showed that CBD may help patients diagnosed with COVID-19, especially those who are experiencing respiratory distress. Currently, patients experiencing severe lung inflammation and other respiratory issues are placed on a mechanical ventilator to assist with breathing. However, patients who are mechanically ventilated for more than seven days are at a high risk of infection, lung damage, and mortality. This is why CBD’s potential ability to assist with severe lung inflammation is so critical. By keeping COVID-19 patients off of ventilators, there’s a greater chance that more lives can be saved. How CBD Helps Inflamed Lungs When coronavirus attacks the body, it can create what’s known as a cytokine storm, which occurs when the immune system overreacts. This causes the body to attack its own cells and tissues instead of fighting the virus. This triggers cell and tissue death, especially in the lungs. When lung tissue breaks down, the tiny air sacs that line the lungs become leaky and fill with fluid. This causes pneumonia and lowers oxygen levels in the blood. When the lungs are in distress, other organs start to fail. The chances of recovering from a cytokine storm are rare. In fact, it’s thought that it plays a large role in the death of many who are diagnosed with COVID-19. CBD (cannabidiol) is one of the main compounds in over 113 active compounds found in the hemp plant called cannabinoids.

It works naturally with the human body to reduce anxiety, pain, and sleep issues without any mind altering effects or high for the consumer. The study shows promise that CBD may be effective in helping the lungs recover from severe inflammation caused by the cytokine storm. It may also help to increase oxygen levels in the blood and throughout the body. It’s thought that CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties play a crucial role in minimizing inflammation that occurs in coronavirus patients. Why CBD is a Great Treatment Option There are over 100 cannabinoids that have natural anti-inflammatory properties, so why is CBD one of the better options to consider? One of the biggest reasons is because CBD has shown to have very effective anti-inflammatory properties. Most importantly, studies have shown that CBD can reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines, namely IL-6 and IL-2. Research has also found that CBD also increases the production of interferons, which are signaling proteins that activate immune cells to prevent virus replication. Not only is CBD effective in reducing lung inflammation, it may also reduce airway inflammation and pulmonary fibrosis. This is a condition that causes the lung tissue to become damaged and scarred. It also thickens the tissue, which makes it harder to breathe. This is a critical finding, as COVID-19 patients are more likely to experience pulmonary fibrosis. Another notable detail about CBD is that it has no psychoactive effects. Unlike THC, CBD won’t make patients feel high or disoriented. This is a huge benefit, as the less side effects associated with a treatment, the better. Additionally, CBD is used in an FDA-approved drug for treating seizures in children. Since the ingredient is already FDA approved, it shows that when dosed properly, CBD is safe for people young and old. Last but definitely not least, CBD may offer a side benefit for patients: reduced anxiety. Because of the uncertainty and fear associated with the coronavirus, there are more people, especially patients, suffering from depression, anxiety, and stress. A patient’s mental state can increase inflammation throughout the body. Because CBD reduces anxiety according to CBDGrade, it may also play a role in helping patients to heal not only physically, but mentally as well. Should I Buy CBD Just in Case? This latest information may spark renewed interest in CBD products. So should you rush out and order CBD oil or edibles just in case? The fact is that if you’ve been diagnosed with coronavirus, you need to receive treatment under medical supervision. Self-medicating with CBD could be dangerous or ineffective. What that said, there’s no real harm in taking CBD during these times for other benefits. As discussed earlier, many people are extremely stressed and anxious. Not only are people worried about protecting themselves and those they love, but there’s also stress about finances, living arrangements, and jobs. So, if you’re looking for an all-natural option to safely minimize stress and anxiety, CBD may be just what you need. CBD has also been linked to other benefits including: Pain relief

Improved sleep

Improved heart and brain health But before you purchase any CBD product, do your due diligence to ensure you’re purchasing a quality product. Look on sites such as CBDStudy, where you can find Charlotte’s Web CBD reviews as well as reviews for other top names in the industry. Using a high quality product increases the chance that you’ll get the results that you seek. Conclusion With all of this said, there’s still a lot more to be done before CBD can be used to treat coronavirus patients. This includes clinical trials that will allow researchers to pinpoint optimal dosages and timing. It’s also important to conduct further studies to understand how CBD may be able to benefit other organs that are impacted by COVID-19, including the heart, brain, and gut. In the following months and beyond, we can expect CBD to continue to be a hot topic in the race to better treat and eventually cure coronavirus. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

