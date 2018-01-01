Oregon Cannabis Commission's First-Ever Product Integrity Meeting April 16

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The first monthly public meeting of the Oregon Cannabis Commission's Product Integrity Subcommittee will meet on April 16th in Portland. A public comment period will be held at the end of the meeting; whereby, comments will be limited to three minutes.

The Oregon Cannabis Commission was established in the 2017 legislative session though HB 2198. The commission consists of the state public health officer or the public health officer’s designee and an eight-member panel appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate.

The commission is tasked with determining a possible framework for future governance of the Oregon Medical Marijuana program, steps to address research on cannabis in areas of public health policy and public safety policy, agronomic and horticultural best practices, and medical and pharmacopoeia best practices.

Along with this, they advise the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with respect to the statutes governing medical and retail cannabis.

To attend the Oregon Cannabis Commission's Product Integrity Subcommittee meeting, go to the Portland State Office Building, Conference Room 1A (on the main floor of the building), 800 NE Oregon Street, Portland, on April 16th at 11:30 a.m.

More OMMP News

A Rules Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for April 17, 2018 at 2:00 pm. Please see the "Rulemaking" section on the Rules and Statutes page for more information.

Temporary Administrative Rules for designating a Grow Site Administrator for the Cannabis Tracking System are effective from March 16, 2018 to September 11, 2018. Visit the Rules page and read Information Bulletin 2018-03 (pdf) for details.

Information Bulletin 2018-02 (pdf) explains tracking and reporting requirements for growers.

New rules effective January 1, 2018: See Information Bulletin 2017-11 (pdf) for a summary of the rule changes, or visit the Rules page for the full rule text with changes marked.

Patients can now apply or renew online.

As a result of Senate Bill 1057, changes are coming that affect registered medical processors, dispensaries and certain growers.

Visit the OMMP Cannabis Tracking System webpage to review the requirements regarding who will be required to use CTS and who will be required to continue using the Oregon Medical Marijuana Online System (OMMOS) for monthly reporting.

