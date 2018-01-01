Wednesday April 11, 2018
Apr-09-2018

Oregon Cannabis Commission's First-Ever Product Integrity Meeting April 16

Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified

Keep up with changes in Oregon's program with this OMMP News update.

cannabis heals

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The first monthly public meeting of the Oregon Cannabis Commission's Product Integrity Subcommittee will meet on April 16th in Portland. A public comment period will be held at the end of the meeting; whereby, comments will be limited to three minutes.

The Oregon Cannabis Commission was established in the 2017 legislative session though HB 2198. The commission consists of the state public health officer or the public health officer’s designee and an eight-member panel appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate.

The commission is tasked with determining a possible framework for future governance of the Oregon Medical Marijuana program, steps to address research on cannabis in areas of public health policy and public safety policy, agronomic and horticultural best practices, and medical and pharmacopoeia best practices.

Along with this, they advise the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with respect to the statutes governing medical and retail cannabis.

To attend the Oregon Cannabis Commission's Product Integrity Subcommittee meeting, go to the Portland State Office Building, Conference Room 1A (on the main floor of the building), 800 NE Oregon Street, Portland, on April 16th at 11:30 a.m.

More OMMP News

As a result of Senate Bill 1057, changes are coming that affect registered medical processors, dispensaries and certain growers.

Visit the OMMP Cannabis Tracking System webpage to review the requirements regarding who will be required to use CTS and who will be required to continue using the Oregon Medical Marijuana Online System (OMMOS) for monthly reporting.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Marijuana Coverage
Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
Articles for April 9, 2018 | Articles for April 10, 2018
