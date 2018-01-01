Oregon Cannabis Commission's First-Ever Product Integrity Meeting April 16

|
Wednesday April 11, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-09-2018 16:50TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon Cannabis Commission's First-Ever Product Integrity Meeting April 16Salem-News.com Cannabis De-Classified
Keep up with changes in Oregon's program with this OMMP News update.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The first monthly public meeting of the Oregon Cannabis Commission's Product Integrity Subcommittee will meet on April 16th in Portland. A public comment period will be held at the end of the meeting; whereby, comments will be limited to three minutes.
The Oregon Cannabis Commission was established in the 2017 legislative session though HB 2198. The commission consists of the state public health officer or the public health officer’s designee and an eight-member panel appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate.
The commission is tasked with determining a possible framework for future governance of the Oregon Medical Marijuana program, steps to address research on cannabis in areas of public health policy and public safety policy, agronomic and horticultural best practices, and medical and pharmacopoeia best practices.
Along with this, they advise the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with respect to the statutes governing medical and retail cannabis.
To attend the Oregon Cannabis Commission's Product Integrity Subcommittee meeting, go to the Portland State Office Building, Conference Room 1A (on the main floor of the building), 800 NE Oregon Street, Portland, on April 16th at 11:30 a.m.
More OMMP News
As a result of Senate Bill 1057, changes are coming that affect registered medical processors, dispensaries and certain growers.
Visit the OMMP Cannabis Tracking System webpage to review the requirements regarding who will be required to use CTS and who will be required to continue using the Oregon Medical Marijuana Online System (OMMOS) for monthly reporting.
_________________________________________
Articles for April 9, 2018 | Articles for April 10, 2018
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.