Washington Pot Shop Employee Kidnapped after Shooting

Police are searching for the suspect, and the car, and the employee.



These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photos: Cheney Police Dept.



(CHENEY, Washington) - Police are searching for three people involved in a shooting and kidnapping at a cannabis dispensary in Washington on Sunday.

According to police, about 12:45 p.m., a man walked into the Lucid Cannabis Company and attempted to make a purchase but he had no ID, so he was denied.

Not long after he exited, a woman entered the store and also was denied when she tried to buy products, because she did have an ID, but she was only 18 years old.

It is mandatory that store employees see an ID before making a sale.

The same man then approached a parked car with a store employee seated inside, taking his lunch break. The suspect pulled out a gun, and fired two shots into the driver’s side window.

The suspect was reportedly with not one but two females, who drove off after the shooting happened in a Ford F-250 Utility pickup, which was recently reported stolen in Yakima County.

The suspect then got into the employee's car with him and drove away - with the employee in the car.

The missing employee has been identified as 46-year old Cameron Smith. Smith was last seen wearing a Lucid baseball hat and matching shirt.

The male suspect has face and neck tattoos.

The suspect is driving the victim's Gray 2008 Acura SUV with the plate number BCV4296. The suspect said he was from Yakima, so he may be driving that direction.

The suspects all may be armed.

