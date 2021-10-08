Key Congressional Committee Advances Bill To Repeal Federal Marijuana Prohibition

|
Friday October 8, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Oct-06-2021 18:52TweetFollow @OregonNews
Key Congressional Committee Advances Bill To Repeal Federal Marijuana ProhibitionNORML special to Salem-News.com
Based on recent history, the MORE Act has a viable path for passage in the House
(WASHINGTON D.C.) - Members of the House Judiciary Committee have advanced the HR 3617: The Marijuana, Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2021.
The Act repeals the long-standing federal prohibition of marijuana by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act — thereby ending the existing state/federal conflict in cannabis policies and providing state governments with greater authority to regulate marijuana-related activities, including retail sales.
“Never before has public support from every corner of the political spectrum been so aligned as to demand that Congress take action to end the shameful experiment with marijuana prohibition,” said NORML Political Director Justin Strekal.
“The continued criminalization of marijuana by the federal government is an affront to our professed ideals of freedom, liberty, and justice.
"By advancing the MORE Act, the House will demonstrate that the majority of our political leaders are ready to correct this injustice and enact cannabis policy reform that undoes the harms that have been inflicted upon millions of otherwise law-abiding citizens.
“Now is the time for Speaker Pelosi, Leader Hoyer, and Whip Clyburn to schedule the MORE Act for a full floor vote,” concluded Strekal.
The bill was approved 26-15, with 24 Democrats joined by two Republicans voting yes and 15 Republicans voting no.
What the MORE Act Does: The legislation’s provisions remove marijuana from the federal Controlled Substances Act — thereby eliminating the existing conflict between state and federal marijuana laws and providing states with the authority to be the primary arbiters of cannabis policy within their jurisdictions.
FURTHER: The MORE Act would also make several other important changes to federal marijuana policy, including:
Key Facts Underscoring Marijuana Policy Reform Efforts:
National Polling
Quinnipiac University (April 2021)
Question: Do you think that the use of marijuana should be made legal in the United States, or not?
Gallup Polling, Nov. 2020
Question: Do you think the use of marijuana should be made legal, or not?
Pew Research Center, April 2021
Question: Which comes closer to your view about the use of marijuana by adults?
Breakdown:
History of the MORE Act:
On December 4th of 2020, Members of the House of Representatives voted to approve the MORE Act, HR 388, by a margin of 228 to 164.
However, under the leadership of then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (K-KY), the full Senate did not consider the legislation before the close of the 116th Congressional session.
HR 3884 was carried in the 116th Congress by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and in the Senate by Vice President Kamala Harris.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, along with Cannabis Caucus co-chairs Earl Blumenauer and Barbara Lee, Judiciary Crime Subcommittee Chairwoman Sheila Jackson Lee, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, and Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez reintroduced the 2021 version of the bill in May.
Because Kamala Harris is now Vice President of the United States, she is unable to reintroduce companion legislation.
In July, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, along with Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Judiciary Committee’s Senator Cory Booker introduced a discussion draft for public comment of forthcoming legislation, The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, that seeks to similarly remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act.
Source: Press Release: NORML (first posted Sept 30, 2021)
_________________________________________
Articles for October 6, 2021 |
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.