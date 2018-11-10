Thousand Oaks, California Mass Shooting

|
Saturday November 10, 2018
|
|
Nov-09-2018
Thousand Oaks, California Mass ShootingRalph E. Stone, Salem-News.com
...as sure as night follows day...
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - I had another sense of deja vu while listening and reading about the mass killing at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, where ex-marine Ian David Long killed thirteen people including Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Helus, and then killed himself. As many as 15 others suffered minor injuries from jumping out windows or diving under tables.
This marked the 307th mass shooting incident so far this year. Clearly gun violence in America remains an ongoing issue.
After these many mass shootings, there has been a noticeable absence of action at the federal level about gun violence in this country and I am not hopeful that there will be any after this latest incident.
I suspect there will be more “thoughts and prayers” and the same discussion -- sorrow, helplessness, outrage, and another futile call for gun control.
Unless something different happens after this latest incident, we will just have to grit our teeth and wait for the next mass shooting that will come as surely as night follows day.
_________________________________________
