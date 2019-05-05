|
Sunday May 5, 2019
|
|
Portland Commemorates the 20th Annual Global Cannabis March
Every organization, cannabis business and individual is encouraged to participate in this quintessential free speech event.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Portland is one of nearly 300 cities worldwide that will participate in the annual Global Cannabis March today, Saturday, May 4.
Oregonians and others from near and far will gather in Pioneer Courthouse Square for a rally that begins at high noon, with a scheduled cannabis freedom march through downtown, accompanied by a police escort at 4:00 p.m.
The day long event will showcase the Dr. Phillip Leveque Memorial Stage, with band performances, speakers and vendor booths filling the Square.
This public event is for all ages and has always been free to attend. Please join us this year as we celebrate the life of the physician who made our community legal, Oregon medical marijuana pioneer, Dr. Phil Leveque.
Dr. Leveque was instrumental to the success of the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program. In his time, he helped 4,000 Oregonians obtain legal access and improved the quality of life for his patients.
The Oregonian once referred to Dr. Leveque as the most dangerous man in Oregon. He was, unlike the Oregonian, ahead of his time. He was a passionate doctor who could not be bullied. His commitment was to his patients!
The Dr. Phil Leveque Memorial Stage will be the center of attention all afternoon, filled with lively acts and inspirational speakers. Doc (RIP) never liked to miss a big event. He will be there in spirit, and through us continues to educate people and save lives.
If you were a patient of the good doctor, please come out to honor his legacy by marching in solidarity. If you have never marched before, join us to celebrate all who we have loved and lost in movement!
This important event grows every year as does advocacy for decriminalization of cannabis - for medicinal, industrial, and social use in Oregon and across the United States.
Founded in 1999 by Oregon’s chapter of National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws, the Global Cannabis March takes place the first Saturday of May, with cities around the world participating.
If you have never marched before, make this the year to join us! If it has been a few years since you have marched, we need your voice. It's time to dust off your bull horn, make a sign, bring a drum/instrument and take action!
20th Annual Global Cannabis March/Oregon Cannabis Festival
Saturday, May 4, 2019 - 12:00pm-5pm
@ Pioneer Courthouse Square (701 SW 6th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204)
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:Emcee Raphael Martinez, Oregon NORML
_________________________________________
