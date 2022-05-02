SNc Channels:



May-02-2022 14:10
US Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah) Legacy as a Purveyor of Deaths
Orrin Hatch could have put an end to the destruction of human life.

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Recently it was reported that retired US Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah) had died. In 2019, I wrote the below newspaper article for publication regarding Hatch's culpability in the unprecedented deaths to opioids. Since publication of my article, deaths due to opioids have spiraled out of control and promoters of "harm reduction" have multiplied in record numbers advocating for legalization of all drugs as well as "safe injection sites" for addicts to freely shoot up illegal drugs. The facts contained in my below article have not changed except for the number of escalating deaths -- in the hundreds of thousands. This will be Orrin Hatch's legacy as he protected his friends from legal prosecution which could have put an end to the destruction of human life. The words "Rest in Peace Orrin Hatch" are definitely not fitting for him in death. ***** Dec-17-2019 12:40 Orrin Hatch's Legacy Reveals Shameful Protection of Pharmaceutical Industry Marianne Skolek-Perez Salem-News.com Investigative Reporter Orrin Hatch, retired US Senator (UT) legacy will be as the evilest purveyor of addiction and death in the U.S. "During my Senate service, I fought diligently to combat the deadly opioid epidemic. Yet much work remains to be done," said Orrin G. Hatch, Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation. No, Mr. Hatch. As a US Senator from Utah and the Chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee, you sealed a report investigating the opioid epidemic killing and addicting in the hundreds of thousands. That will be your legacy for your family to live with -- as a disgraced elected official and Mormon. Hatch was a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee in 2012 when an investigation into the prescription opioid epidemic was launched naming several pharmaceutical companies -- including the infamous Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin as well as the American Pain Foundation, the American Academy of Pain Medicine, the American Pain Society and several physicians. Two of the physicians named in the investigation were Perry Fine, MD (photo shown in this article of Hatch and Fine) and Lynn Webster, MD both from Utah. I am calling for Hatch to be charged with obstruction of justice and named as a defendant in the many lawsuits filed throughout the country against pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma. My call for Orrin Hatch to be brought into legal action is based on the following information as regards the investigation into the prescription opioid epidemic addicting and killing in the hundreds of thousands: Former US Senator Hatch arbitrarily sealed the completed report investigating the prescription opioid epidemic devastating every state in the country after it was submitted for publication by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee when Hatch became Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Hatch’s friend, Lynn R. Webster, MD (named in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee investigation report sealed by Hatch) had his pain clinic raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) several years ago after a rash of deaths under Webster’s care. The DEA conducted a four-year investigation into the deaths of patients at Webster’s pain clinic. The agents documented that an entire file cabinet was labeled “deceased patients”. Shortly before Webster was to be charged for the deaths in his clinic, the investigation was halted. If any attorneys general or private law firms filing lawsuits throughout the country would like information into why charges were dropped, I am providing you with US Attorney John Huber of Utah’s email address. It is: john.huber@usdoj.gov Webster settled individual lawsuits initiated by deceased patients families out of court and it was reported that he can no longer prescribe prescription opioids or operate a pain clinic. Webster has now reinvented himself as pharma’s golden “recreational drug use clinical trial researcher” and is an "expert" testifying in front of the FDA. This was recently promoted by Hatch's Foundation on December 10 possibly in the hopes of recouping Hatch's reputation and leaving him with a sterling legacy contrary to his criminal act: “ PRESS RELEASE: Hatch Foundation to host 'Combating the Opioid Crisis' symposium Created: 10 December 2019 The Hatch Center—the policy arm of the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation—announced it will be hosting a symposium on innovative solutions to combat Utah’s opioid crisis. The event will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, Utah -- (an elegant and world class venue owned by the Church of Latter Day Saints of which Hatch is a member). In March, the Utah State Department of Injury Prevention Program reported that on average, six Utahns die every week from opioid overdose. In the Beehive State alone, from 2000 to 2015, Utah experienced a nearly 400 percent increase in deaths from the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs. And from 2013 to 2015, Utah ranked as the 7th highest state in the nation for drug overdose deaths. Click here to read the full report. "During my Senate service, I fought diligently to combat the deadly opioid epidemic. Yet much work remains to be done," said Orrin G. Hatch, Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation. "I look forward to the symposium and panel discussion with Utah policymakers and stakeholders from the technology, law enforcement, and healthcare communities. This event will shed light on the importance of public-private partnerships in combating opioid abuse and provide commonsense solutions to tackling the epidemic head on." Participants include: Stuart Adams, President of the Utah State Senate; Brad Wilson, Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives; Damien Patton, Founder and CEO, Banjo; Mikelle Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Community Health Officer, Intermountain Healthcare; Anna Fondario, Program Manager, Violence and Injury Prevention Program, Utah State Department of Health; Tom Ross, Bountiful City Chief of Police and Former President, Utah Chiefs of Police; and Brian Redd, Chief, Utah Department of Public Safety, State Bureau of Investigation. ” Bill Cosby, America's dad, is sitting in a prison cell at age 82 having been convicted of sexual assault. Orrin Hatch sealed and possibly destroyed a US Senate Finance Committee report on an investigation into the opioid epidemic devastating hundreds of thousands of American lives. Hatch is 85 years old and may be good company for Cosby in a prison cell for his crimes contributing to a modern day Holocaust. 