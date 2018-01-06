Call for Senator Orrin Hatch to be Named in Opioid Lawsuits Nationwide

|
Saturday January 6, 2018
|
Jan-06-2018 15:40
Call for Senator Orrin Hatch to be Named in Opioid Lawsuits NationwideMarianne Skolek-Perez Salem-News.com Investigative Reporter
This past week U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah) announced his retirement from the Senate at 83 years old.
(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Before Mr. Hatch attends his retirement party as Chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, maybe some vital matters should be addressed.
Hatch was a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee in 2012 when an investigation into the prescription opioid epidemic was launched naming several pharmaceutical companies as well as The American Pain Foundation, The American Academy of Pain Medicine and The American Pain Society, as well as several physicians.
Two of the physicians named in the investigation were Perry Fine, MD and Lynn Webster, MD both from Utah. I am calling for Hatch to be charged with obstruction of justice and named as a defendant in the many lawsuits filed throughout the country against pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin.
My call for Orrin Hatch to be brought into legal action is based on the following information as regards the investigation into the prescription opioid epidemic addicting and killing in the tens of thousands:
U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch can be compared to the arsonist in a community who ravages people's lives and homes, but whose profession is "firefighter" and paid to put out fires he caused.
Hopefully Hatch's blatant obstruction of justice which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and addictions will result in attorneys general and law firms naming him as a defendant in lawsuits.
He would be in good company with his pals Lynn R. Webster, MD and Perry Fine, MD who he has protected by sealing a critical report prepared by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.
#pharmakills #drugaddictioncanbeavoided #justice #TJP
