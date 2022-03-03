SNc Channels:



Mar-03-2022 15:49 Brandon Matthew Nagy Convicted on Multiple Counts of Child Abuse An infant boy suffered numerous injuries at the hands of Brandon Nagy.

Brandon Matthew Nagy guilty of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and three counts of third-degree assault. All crimes against his girlfriend's infant son.

Photo: Washington Country Sheriff

(HILLSBORO, Ore.) - February 18, 2022, a Washington County jury found Brandon Matthew Nagy guilty of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and three counts of third-degree assault. Senior Deputy District Attorney Andy Pulver prosecuted the case before Judge Erik Buchér. In early 2017, Mr. Nagy was left alone with his girlfriend’s infant son. Shortly thereafter, the child’s mother received a call from the defendant indicating that the boy appeared to be having a seizure. Medics arrived and discovered that numerous abusive injuries had been inflicted on the child. A child abuse pediatrician with CARES Northwest evaluated the boy and determined that he had suffered an acute traumatic brain injury (TBI) consistent with child physical abuse. Pediatricians also discovered a healing fracture in the child’s jaw, consistent with at least one additional abusive act occurring in the days leading up to his hospitalization. A thorough investigation by the Hillsboro Police Department revealed that in the previous two weeks Mr. Nagy had on numerous occasions subjected the infant to senseless abusive acts. Although the child’s mother initially protected Mr. Nagy, she later confirmed that on a number of occasions he had unsupervised access to the child and that these occasions coincided with various visible injuries. Analysis of digital devices by Hillsboro police and the Washington County Digital Forensics Laboratory provided photographic documentation of these injuries and firmly corroborated the mother’s statements to police and subsequent trial testimony. Nagy has a history of violence, though one such arrest involved the 2008 abuse of his dog. See: Hillsboro Police Arrest Man for Alleged Animal Abuse Involving Pit Bull Brandon Nagy is currently an inmate at the Washington County Jail, located in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to acknowledge the work of Hillsboro police, the Washington County Digital Forensics Laboratory, and CARES Northwest on this case. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 19, 2022. Source: Washington County (Oregon) District Attorney _________________________________________

