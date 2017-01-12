SNc Channels:



Jan-10-2017 23:31 TweetFollow @OregonNews Prescription Opioid/Heroin Epidemic Expected to Worsen in 2017 Without prevention, outrage and leadership, the fatal scourge will progress.

(MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.) - I recently wrote an article that generated quite a flurry of concern and discussion -- the evil reach of George Soros in his attempts to legalize drugs in the U.S. and also Partnership for Drug Free Kids funded by the FDA and Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin. Links to these articles are shown below. Since Partnership is heavily financed by the FDA and Purdue Pharma that may be the reason they did not attend FDA meetings approving OxyContin for children and more recently guidelines established for infants being prescribed opioids. Partnership is known for their animated cartoon type advertisements for families dealing with drug addiction. When this runaway train of addiction and death progresses soon to children and infants, will Partnership utilize Sesame Street characters in their animated "educational videos" to help parents deal with addictions and deaths of children and infants? Recently one of Partnership's "peer parent coaches" put this on Twitter, quoting from the Surgeon General's report on the prescription opioid crisis: "In the battle against addiction, compassion is our most powerful weapon." This statement by the Surgeon General and twittered by a representative of the $96 million Partnership for a Drug Free America does a complete disservice to all parents who are losing their kids to addiction. Compassion is not our most powerful weapon and they know that. Prevention is our most powerful weapon. A non-profit organization calling itself "Facing Addiction" lists George Soros as its founding pioneer. Facing Addiction has taken some self-imposed pats on the back for "partnering and collaborating" with the Surgeon General, Vivek H. Murthy, MD on his recently released report -- "Facing Addiction in America - The Surgeon General's Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health." As a physician, the Surgeon General is very aware that addiction is a disease -- not substance use disorder. Yet throughout his report, the words "substance use disorder" is used multiple times -- not addiction. Where are the words "over-prescribing of opioids by physicians?" Where are the words "chronic pain should never be treated with opioids long-term?" For those not familiar with George Soros, here is a brief bio of his "contributions to the betterment of the U.S."... He funds his own Open Society Foundation as well as the Drug Policy Alliance. Yes, all you advocates out there -- the Drug Policy Alliance . Soros is worth over $25 billion and has never hedged from his funding for drug legalization -- all drugs both legal and illegal. It will not be a good year for many in 2017 -- for others, it will be very lucrative and his name is George Soros as a benefactor to "hitched stars". Tagging right behind Soros are pharma and FDA contributions to Partnership for Drug Free Kids. Unless there is prevention, outrage and true leadership in ending this epidemic, 2017 will unfortunately bring more deaths and addictions to every state in the country. LINKS: Salem-News.com/articles/december222016/facing-soros-gala-msp.php

Overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S.

