Dec-22-2016 15:22 George Soros Foundations Fund Drug Non-Profits and Lavish Gala George Soros, Evil Destroyer of US and his contribution to "Partnership for Drug Free Kids" and "Facing Addiction" - non-profit organizations!

"Partnership for Drug Free Kids" annual Winter Wish Gala, 2016.

(MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.) - The New York Times once described Hungarian born multi-billionaire, George Soros as the single largest donor to use his philanthropy to change or deconstruct the moral values and attitudes particularly of the American people -- and legalize illegal/recreational drugs. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD recently released an almost 500 page report on the prescription opioid/heroin epidemic. The title of the report is "Facing Addiction in America - The Surgeon General's Report on Alcohol, Drugs and Health". Find it interesting that the title would read "Facing Addiction?" I did. The founding pioneer of the organization Facing Addiction is Open Society Foundations and George Soros is the founder and chairman of Open Society Foundations. Facing Addiction is a non-profit organization previously known as Unite to Face Addiction. Coincidental that the Surgeon General's Report would be entitled "Facing Addiction"? The organization Facing Addiction or Unite to Face Addiction held a huge rock concert last year in Washington, DC. Performers were has-been rock stars in recovery. Families who lost loved ones to addiction and death turned out in the thousands to be "entertained" by rockers. Anyone question where this money came from? Anyone question where the money came from to film this event and distribute it to movie theaters? Anyone question the VIP tent set up at the rock concert attended by representatives of Partnership for Drug Free Kids? Partnership for Drug Free Kids is also financed by George Soros and his Open Society Foundations. Last week, Partnership held their annual "Winter Wish Gala" in an expensive venue in New York City serving hor d'oeuvres, wine and champagne as well as a lavish dinner -- all compliments of a multi-billionaire by the name of George Soros. With the death toll and addiction rates soaring in every state in the country, could someone explain why a gala was held celebrating the out of control prescription drug/heroin epidemic as the body bags of our young people mount? The below (in bold) is off Partnership's website bragging about their gala. Look up some of the people and organizations the event "celebrated" and their ties to Open Society Foundations and George Soros. We hosted our annual Winter Wish Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Tuesday, December 13. The event celebrated the people and organizations, including Interpublic Group (IPG), Omnicom and Publicis Groupe, that have made our work possible over the past 30 years.

Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffington Post & founder and CEO, Thrive Global served as Master of Ceremonies. Michael P. Botticelli, Director of the National Drug Control Policy, an advocate on behalf of families and individuals struggling with addiction, received the Special Tribute Award; and Senator Rob Portman received the Jim Burke Award.

If you were not able to attend, please consider donating to support our efforts to help families struggling with their son or daughter’s substance use... Back to the Surgeon General's report -- why in the first 6 pages of an almost 500 page report, are the words "substance use disorders" referenced approximately 25 times? The surgeon general is a physician and he better than anyone knows that "addiction" is considered a disease not "substance use disorders". Cancer is considered a disease and treated medically, emotionally and insurance wise as a disease. Cancer is not referred to as a "mutant cell disorder." Isn't anyone wondering where non-profits such as Facing Addiction and Partnership for Drug Free Kids are able to provide such over-the-top events as the Tsunami of deaths and addictions soar? There is big money involved here: Open Society Foundations money is funded by evil -- going by the name of George Soros. Michael King, Director of Outreach & Engagement for Facing Addiction has turned his life around after embezzling approximately $300,000 from a Democratic state senate campaign he was managing. His addiction to liquor and gambling were to blame and he pleaded guilty to charges and served more than 2 years in prison. He now has turned his life over to advocating to the ravages of addiction. Commendable? Cattle are following a raging bull who has publicly promoted legalizing all illegal/recreational drugs in the U.S. It appears that Partnership for Drug Free Kids and Facing Addiction may have discovered a way of profiting in their 501's with the help of an evil man going by the name of George Soros. Wake up America! _________________________________________

