Jan-05-2017 12:49 TweetFollow @OregonNews Speaker Ryan Threatens to Defund Planned Parenthood Health Services and Leave Millions Without Care A petition asking Congress to stand with Planned Parenthood received 63,000 signatures in less than 2 days.

Susan B. Anthony was a women's rights advocate, and anti-slavery activist.

(WASHINGTON D.C.) - Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) announced plans to defund Planned Parenthood, cutting off health care for millions of low-income women, men and young people who access quality preventive and basic care like cancer screenings and birth control at hundreds of health centers across the country. Statement from Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund: "Defunding Planned Parenthood is dangerous to people's health, it's unpopular, and it would leave people across the country without care. "Two and a half million women, men and young people come through our doors every year for lifesaving care like cancer screenings, birth control, and STI and STD tests, and they cannot afford to have basic reproductive health care attacked. "Planned Parenthood has been here for 100 years and we're going to be here for 100 more. Women and men in this country won't let politicians like Paul Ryan and Mike Pence take us back decades." "It's likely no accident that this attack was launched the day after Vice President-elect Mike Pence, a longtime opponent of Planned Parenthood, held a closed-door meeting with Speaker Ryan and the Republican leadership. "Now that their plan is clear, Planned Parenthood, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the one in five women who have come to Planned Parenthood, the entire public health establishment and the millions of supporters across the country are ready to defend care with everything we've got." Yesterday, Planned Parenthood Action Fund launched the #IStandWithPlannedParenthood national campaign. In the weeks ahead volunteers and activists will hold 300 events in 47 states and 150 cities to mobilize supporters to fight back against this attack. The events will take place throughout January, February and March, and include marches, rallies, organizing events and more. The events coincide with the launch of a new website, istandwithpp.org, directing supporters to take action by sending letters to their members of Congress, volunteering for Planned Parenthood, sharing their story, finding an event, or calling their senator. A petition asking Congress to stand with Planned Parenthood against the attacks also launched on Tuesday, already boasting 63,000 signatures. Source: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon _________________________________________

