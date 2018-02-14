Central Oregon Cannabis Leaders Launch Celebrate Cannabis

SNc Channels:



(BEND, Ore.) - A group of local cannabis industry leaders announced today the formation of Celebrate Cannabis. The mission of the new organization is to unify and give voice to the legal cannabis community and shine a light on the positive impact this industry is having on Central Oregon. “The economic base of our region is constantly evolving – from its roots in timber to real estate development to health care to craft beer to tech to outdoor recreation to food and beverage,” said Jennifer Clifton. “Now it’s time for legal cannabis – one of the fastest growing sectors locally and globally – to finally have a seat at the table in Central Oregon when it comes to both perceptions and regulations that affect our industry. "We feel this is truly something to celebrate.” At a time when the Central Oregon cannabis industry is leading the state in compliance, having just passed two OLCC stings 100%, Celebrate Cannabis has set ambitious goals. It has plans to develop innovative public-private partnerships with local law enforcement and the OLCC. The objective is to support inspections and compliance, and develop strategies that help reduce illegal grows and help regulate and communicate with the legal market. Another objective of the organization is to provide cannabis information and education, new product innovations, responsible adult use education, regulatory and compliance information and more. This information will be made available through a resource portal on its new website, and via workshops, mixers, webinars and community events. The founding board members include Jennifer Clifton of Clifton Cannabis Law, Hunter Neubauer of Oregrown, Chris Telfer of Spectrum CPA Group, Gary Bracelin of Tokyo Starfish, Judy Campbell of Campbell Consulting Group and Jack Robson of High Desert Pure. In addition to tax revenues of over $800,000 to the City of Bend and over $400,000 to Deschutes County since January of 2016, the local cannabis industry has contributed to job growth and tourism and has purchased the services of ancillary businesses such as accounting, law, software, construction, electrical and engineering firms and many more. Its members are committed to sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices, philanthropy and responsible use education, all to the benefit of the local community. Interested individuals and businesses who wish to join the organization as members, get involved as sponsors, stay informed about cannabis news in the area or simply learn more about cannabis may sign up on the Celebrate Cannabis website. Currently there is just a landing page and email sign-up, but a robust website will be launching soon, and will include membership and sponsorship rates and opportunities. Celebrate Cannabis is a 501(c)(6) mutual benefit corporation formed in Bend, Oregon. For more information, visit www.Celebrate-Cannabis.org. _________________________________________

