Tests Confirm No Safety Concerns in Effluent Discharged to Willamette River

Tests Confirm No Safety Concerns in Effluent Discharged to Willamette RiverSalem-News.com
Signage to warn public has been removed.
(SALEM, Ore.) - UPDATE - City of Salem: Additional testing at the Willow Lake Water Pollution Control Facility has confirmed that there are no additional safety concerns in the effluent that is discharged to the Willamette.
The Willow Lake facility is located in Keizer, Oregon, at 5915 Windsor Island Road N. The City of Salem treats wastewater and discharges treated effluent to the Willamette River at this location.
August 4th, the public was alerted by the City of Salem that there was a "high" report of E. Coli Bacteria in tests. On August 6th, they learned that the level is no longer a safety concern.
Partnering organizations have been notified and all signage along the Willamette River between Spongs Landing Park and Willamette Mission Park was removed on Saturday, August 6.
SEE ALERT: High Level of E. Coli Bacteria in Discharge to Willamette River Near Keizer
Source: City of Salem (Oregon)
_________________________________________
