High Level of E. Coli Bacteria in Discharge to Willamette River Near Keizer

Avoid the Willamette River between Spongs Landing Park and Willamette Mission Park until further notice.



Map: Google



(SALEM, Ore.) - The City of Salem has detected higher than normal E. Coli bacteria results while monitoring treated effluent from the Willow Lake Water Pollution Facility.

The Willow Lake facility is located in Keizer, Oregon, at 5915 Windsor Island Road N. The City of Salem treats wastewater and discharges treated effluent to the Willamette River at this location.

The "higher than normal" bacteria results were detected in a sample collected at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. The test results for this sample were received on August 4, 2022. Additional sampling and testing is being performed to verify the test results.

The additional testing will be completed on August 5, and results available by Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Signs are being posted in the immediate vicinity along the river, warning people of the E. Coli Bacteria level.

Until the results are confirmed, avoid the Willamette River between Spongs Landing Park, a Marion County Park located in Keizer, and Willamette Mission Park, a State Park also location in north Marion County.

Source: City of Salem (Oregon)

