Aug-03-2017 14:16 TweetFollow @OregonNews CITIVA Medical Awarded Medical Marijuana License in New York as State Program Expands to 10 New York expands its medical marijuana program and awards 5 more licenses, hoping to create a more successful program.

CITIVA does not subscribe to the “one size fits all” approach to medical marijuana.

Image: EINPresswire

(N.Y., N.Y./EINPresswire.com) - CITIVA Medical has been awarded a license to cultivate, process & dispense medical marijuana and medical marijuana products in the state of New York, as part of the recent expansion of the NY program. This outcome is the result of more than three years of tireless efforts. “We are excited to embark on this venture and will continue to work to expand our global footprint. We hope to be an example of an effective and responsible medical marijuana program,” said Kim Volman, CEO of Citiva Medical. Next, CITIVA Medical plans to open dispensaries in Staten Island, Brooklyn, Wappingers Falls and Elmira. In addition, they will also operate a delivery service that will bring much needed medication to thousands more. “Advancing the understanding of cannabinoid medicine is another integral part of our mission. "Besides doing our part to help improve the access, affordability and variety of medical marijuana in NY state, our team will also engage in extensive data collection and analysis to gauge the effectiveness and accessibility of our products,” said Dave Palmieri, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer. Educating patients and healthcare providers is an essential part of creating an informed and sustainable market in cannabis medicine. CITIVA has always made education a top priority, and their efforts will only intensify following this important milestone. Their outreach program includes patient information sessions, continuing medical education seminars, one-on-one meetings with qualified medical professionals, and resources made available via their website and social media platforms. CITIVA does not subscribe to the “one size fits all” approach to medical marijuana, which contains dozens of medicinal compounds known as cannabinoids. CITIVA will offer numerous formulations that contain varied concentrations of each of these compounds. Each of these formulations is tailored for a specific set of symptoms, and CITIVA’s standardized approach to creating each product will provide consistency and reliability for both patients and physicians. _________________________________________

