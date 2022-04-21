One Arrested for Illegal Marijuana Grow

Water run off deemed not dangerous to area wells.



Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon)



(POLK COUNTY, Ore.) - Information of an illegal marijuana grow operation initiated an investigation in Polk County, resulting in the search of property in the 16000 block of Oakdale Rd just outside of the city limits of Dallas.

On Thursday April 21st, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and discovered a male, 56-year old Wen Tao Zhu, living in the residence at the location.

During the search of the location investigators located a substantial amount of cash ($17,000.00 +) and a sophisticated illegal marijuana grow operation with over 2000 marijuana plants at various stages in the growth process.

Mr. Zhu was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana Item;

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana Item;

Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana Item.

Trained inspectors located areas of runoff from the operation that contained chemicals from the grow operation. The amount of run off was not deemed to be dangerous to residents in the area utilizing wells for everyday use.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office also removed two puppies and a chicken from the residence prior to leaving the location. The puppies and the chicken are currently in good health.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Polk County Code Enforcement, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and a Polk County electrical inspector for their assistance during the search warrant operation.

Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

