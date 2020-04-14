SNc Channels:



Apr-13-2020 14:52

Skin Issues That CBD Can Help With

DISCLAIMER: The following information is shared based on empirical evidence and specific studies, not to be confused with medical advice.

(SALEM, Ore.) - With 11 states making it legal to buy and consume recreational marijuana, plus the 33 states and D.C. that have approved medical marijuana, well over half our nation is using varieties of the age-old herb without issue. In response, marketing for everything CBD is in high demand. There are even topicals to help with common skin disorders. You may have noticed that you can find CBD cream for sale in nearly every store. Though that may be convenient, it is important that you buy products from a certified hemp manufacturer. There are creams developed with CBD to help reduce skin irritations. Your skin will absorb the benefits of the organically-grown hemp plant, and feel relief in a short time. Now let’s talk about skin issues that can benefit from CBD relief. 1. CBD for Acne Your face and back are the two main areas on the body where people develop clogged pores. The technical term for these pores filled with bacteria is acne. Acne breakouts usually are blackheads and whiteheads filled with bacteria and dead skin cells. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis (marijuana) plants and accounts for up to 40% of the plant's extract. CBD for sale to the general public has no euphoric properties (THC). If not maintained, the acne can spiral out of control and is not only not very pleasing to the eye but can cause lasting scars. Sebum is what the body creates to moisturize the skin. CBD oils and creams have compounds that help fight off the extra sebum. 2. CBD for Psoriasis The term chronic illness sounds scary because it means you will have to maintain a disorder for the remainder of your life. Those suffering from psoriasis know that situation very well. When the skin is itchy, scratchy, and flaky, it becomes routine to find relief every day. The skin cells are growing too fast, and CBD is going to be there to slow the growth down. Depending on how severe the psoriasis outbreak is will determine the proper dosing of CBD oil needed to soothe the skin. 3. CBD for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) The last thing a person wants is to have their skin break out into a rash while they are out in public. Sudden fits of scratching causes unwanted attention, and can be embarrassing. Eczema is an overactive response of the immune system, so the absorption of CBD into the skin reduces the pain and redness from the irritation. Oils, creams, and topicals infused with CBD hydrate the skin and reveal less flakiness during the healing process. 4. CBD for Flaky Skin Dandruff is a form of flaky skin, and people use a specific type of shampoo to control the disorder. When the skin sheds, this is also a non-inflammatory disorder. You want to keep the dryness to a minimum, but some creams and oils that only last for a short period in time. After the body becomes immune to the topicals, they will stop working. Topicals infused with CBD continuously work to fight off the irritation and reveal healthy-looking skin. 5. CBD for Itchy Skin Who takes allergy medicine when they have an itch that is impossible to scratch? Guess what, you are not the only person. Buying over the counter medicines is always an easy fix, but it is not healthy to take tablets regularly. Unlike over the counter medicines, CBD is taking the lead and staying in the first place. Your skin is natural, so why not use something that is just as genuine to relieve the itch? 6. CBD for Sunburn A beautiful sunny day at the beach, laying out in the sun, running back and forth into the water, and playing in the sand. Wow! We could all use a vacation like that right now. But are you prepared? Lounging out in the sun with little to no protectant will lead to sunburn. Some like to think of it as tanning, but in reality, they are still burning their skin. The truth about sunburn is that your skin is irritated. Intense ultraviolet exposure damages the skin cells allowing CBD topicals to come in and save the day. Aloe vera gel infused with CBD makes a great duo as they work together. Their goal is to reduce warmness, red spots, and dead skin peeling. If you begin treating the sunburn immediately, the CBD product will also prevent blistering. 7. CBD for Cold Sores All this talk about creams and oils to moisturize all parts of the body except the lips. Lips are one of the most delicate parts of the body. Without the proper moisture, they will become dry and cracked, and when they are infected, they will swell blister and ooze. CBD infused lip balms have the ingredients to not only replenish moisture in dry lips but also can produce healthy cell growth on the inflamed lips. Along with the new growth, CBD will continuously work to prevent future outbreaks. 8. CBD for Boils Bacterial infections associated with the skin do not stand a chance against CBD. Boils start in hair follicles and sebaceous glands then a tiny itchy bump will appear. That little bump can swell with fluids and increase in size, up to two inches. Applying a CBD topical when you first notice irritation will send the severity of the boil into reverse. You will reap the benefits of quicker healing times because of CBD fighting off harmful bacteria. 9. CBD for Warts Unlike all of the other skin issues mentioned, warts are painless. The scary part is that a virus causes them. One day you may have one unattractive blemish, then the next, you will have a cluster of warts. If you go to your doctor they will laser or cut it off that can cause scarring, and can be painful after the meds wear off. CBD takes on a natural approach for wart removal. With only a few drops, the hemp and herbal extracts naturally kill the virus, replenishes healthy cells, and assists in shedding away of dead wart tissue. Heal With CBD Skin conditions are the exact opposite of hanging out at the beach. When people have these issues, they will try to find a way to cover it up. There is no need for coverage when you can use CBD to speed up the amount of time it takes to heal. You will be showing off your skin in no time, and everyone will want to know how you did it. Don't miss your day in the sun, and remember to keep a bottle of CBD infused SPF handy. _____________________ SEE ALSO: The potential role of cannabinoids in dermatology. (National Institutes of Health) Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

